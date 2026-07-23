Brewers Linked to Marlins' Sandy Alcántara With Deadline Looming

If the Milwaukee Brewers want to add another starting pitcher this summer, the Miami Marlins should a club that the organization is watching closely.

Over the last few weeks, guys like Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta have been speculated about the most as potential targets. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy added fuel to the fire by reporting that the Brewers have shown interest in Skubal, although it's too early to know if the two-time Cy Young Award winner will actually be moved. Skubal isn't the only hurler too. McCalvy reported that the Brewers have interest in Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres.

If Skubal is traded this summer, there won't be a pitcher who costs more from a prospect perspective. He's one of the most talented pitchers on the planet and any contender that wants pitching should be in the mix for him. But, again, he isn't the only starter who could help this club before the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel listed Milwaukee among the "best fits" for Marlins star Sandy Alcántara.

Sandy Alcántara Would Be A Perfect Fit For Milwaukee

Jul 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"No. 22. Sandy Alcántara, RHP, Miami Marlins," Passan and McDaniel wrote. "Chance of being traded: 25 percent. Rest-of-season impact: Moderate. Years of control: Nothing guaranteed beyond 2026 but a $21 million club option (and $2 million buyout) for 2027. The buzz: Teams are far more bullish on Alcantara this deadline than they were last time around, when the gap between the Marlins' ask and others' willingness to give up significant talent was too large to bridge. ...

"Best fits: Cubs, Diamondbacks, Rays, Braves, White Sox, Brewers."

If the Brewers want some with ace upside, but at a cheaper cost than Skubal, Alcántara would be a great bet. The only negative is the fact that Passan and McDaniel only gave Alcántara a 25 percent chance of being traded in general. The Marlins are above .500 at 52-51 and are just 1 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.

If you're a Brewers fan, you should be rooting hard against the Marlins over the next two weeks so hopefully they sell and make Alcántara available in the first place.

If you look at the Brewers' rotation right now, it's very clear that it needs innings and consistency. Kyle Harrison, Brandon Woodruff, and Quinn Priester are all on the Injured List. Logan Henderson is healthy right now, but missed time himself this season and last year. The Brewers need someone who can go out every fifth day and give the team innings and a chance to win, like Peralta did last year. Alcántara does that. He has a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts this season. Alcántara is leading the league with his 22 starts along with his 143 2/3 innings pitched. He may not be perfect, but he's durable.

Passan and McDaniel linking the two together is positive, but again, it's not a guarantee that Alcántara moves. If the Marlins end up being open to the idea, Milwaukee needs to get Miami on the phone. It certainly doesn't hurt that Alcántara has a $21 million club option in his deal for the 2027 season as well. If the Brewers got someone like Skubal or Peralta, it would just be for the next few months. If they got Alcántara, they'd have control over whether or not to keep him next year as well.

Milwaukee should be all over the 30-year-old, to say the least.