Another starting pitcher comes off the board as the clock ticks on free agents to land new contracts. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that right-hander Tyler Mahle has re-signed with the Atlanta Braves.

Free-agent RHP Tyler Mahle in agreement with Braves, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2026

Mahle will receive $40 million over the next two years, or $20 million per season, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman. That sets the high end of the market for mid-rotation starters. It also speaks well for other mid-rotation starters still left in free agency. Here are some of the notable deals for similarly ranked starters in free agency.

Dustin May: 3 years, $52.5 million (CWS)

Kris Bubic: 1 year, $17.5 million (CLE)

Foster Griffin: 3 years, $48 million (CLE)

David Peterson: 2 years, $32 million (COL)

Patrick Sandoval: 3 years, $42 million (COL)

Mahle's signing also more or less might be the only major move for the Braves regarding their rotation. That takes one potential suitor out of the market over the next few days. That leaves teams like the White Sox, Rays, Cubs, Padres, and Mets as the top teams seeking starters.

Impending Lockout Adds Urgency for Starting Pitcher Free Agents to Sign

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) reacts after the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are still plenty of starter pitchers in that tier yet to find teams in free agency. All eyes will be on Michael King, Nick Martinez, Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes, Michael Soroka, Shota Imanaga, and other free-agent starting pitchers. The median crowdsourced projection on FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker has King at $25 million AAV, while the other pitchers are in the $15-20 million range.

With just four days left before the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires, time is of the essence for these pitchers. The threat of a protracted lockout has players quickly scrambling to sign in free agency. A lockout also includes a transaction freeze, as teams are restricted from communicating with players. That means players without a team when the music stops may have to wait months before the freeze ends.

Starting pitchers will see the most movement before the lockout begins. That is because that part of the roster may be the most important for how a team will fare in the following season. Teams aren't going to want glaring rotation holes while they wait for MLB owners and players to agree on next season's terms.

Over the next four days, there should be a flurry of signings regarding starting pitchers. King is the biggest name left on the market. Once he goes, the rest will go as well.