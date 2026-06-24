Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Bryce Harper, Nick Kurtz, Red Sox Star)

Less than a month of MLB action remains until the All-Star break, and there are plenty of hitters looking to close out the first half of the season strong to earn a nod in this year’s Midsummer Classic.

A few players like Bryce Harper, Willson Contreras and Nick Kurtz have already made All-Star cases in the 2026 season, and I’m eyeing all three of those players in today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our best home run props column here at SI Betting.

It’s extremely tough to predict home run props on a night-to-night basis, which is why I always recommend very small wagers in this market. Betting on home runs is a fun way to stay engaged during the 162-game regular season, but it’s going to be hard to hit them at a high rate.

On Wednesday, I’m targeting four players to leave the yard with Harper (17 home runs this season) leading the way.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these home run picks for June 24!

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, June 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Willson Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+258)

Boston Red Sox veteran Willson Contreras has put together a monster 2026 season, even though the Sox are in last place in the AL East.

The veteran first baseman is hitting over .280 with 16 home runs, and he has a 1.003 OPS against left-handed pitching. That’s a great sign for Contreras heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies, who have southpaw Kyle Freeland (7.36 ERA) on the mound for the 15th time this season.

Freeland has given up 14 home runs in as many starts, allowing 13 home runs in his last 10 starts since coming off the injured list in late April. During that 10-game stretch, the Rockies lefty has an 8.94 ERA and has allowed 75 hits in 50.1 innings of work.

So, this Boston offense should be able to get to him on Wednesday.

Contreras has five homers against left-handed pitching in his career, though he’s never picked up a hit against Freeland. I think that changes on Wednesday afternoon.

Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+341)

Harper is starting to heat up in late June, hitting .458 with two homers and an OPS well over 1.000 over the last week.

The two-time league MVP has 14 homers, a .299 batting average and a 1.036 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, which makes him a great target against Washington Nationals veteran Miles Mikolas.

This season, Mikolas is struggling to limit the long ball, allowing 16 home runs in as many starts, posting a 5.47 ERA in the process. He’s allowed five home runs in four starts in June, and Harper has fared very well against Mikolas in his career.

The Philadelphia Phillies star is hitting 8-for-23 (.348) with two doubles, a homer and a .940 OPS against Mikolas all time. I think this price is a little low for Harper, especially since he’s already homered twice in the last week.

Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+421)

Miami Marlins slugger Kyle Stowers made the All-Star team in the 2025 season, but injuries have limited his time in the big leagues in 2026. Still, he’s homered eight times (including seven against right-handed pitching) across 56 games in 2026.

I’m targeting Stowers in the first matchup of Wednesday’s action with the Texas Rangers, as former Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom has not been able to keep the ball in the yard in 2026.

deGrom has given up 15 home runs in 15 starts – despite the fact that he’s posted a respectable 3.59 ERA in 2026. In nine starts since May 1, deGrom has allowed 11 home runs.

Stowers has yet to face the Rangers star in his career, but he’s shown a lot more power against righties in 2026. I think he’s worth a look on Wednesday after he hit a career-high 25 home runs last season.

Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+388)

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz has been on fire over the last month, hitting 11 of his 19 home runs while posting a 1.138 OPS over his last 24 games.

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has hit 13 of his 19 long balls against right-handed pitching, and he’s taking on a struggling starter in San Francisco’s Tyler Mahle on Wednesday.

This season, Mahle has allowed 11 home runs in 11 starts, giving up at least one homer in each of his last four outings. He has not pitched since late May, so there’s a chance Mahle is on an innings limit in this matchup.

Still, Kurtz is 1-for-5 with a homer against Mahle in his career and has an impressive .297/.464/.588 slash line against righties in 2026. At nearly 4/1 odds, Kurtz is worth a look to hit his 20th homer of the season on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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