This offseason’s starting pitching market is quickly drying up. Over the past week we’ve seen most of the top free agent pitchers sign with new clubs. Tarik Skubal made history by joining the Mets on a record-setting deal, Sonny Gray parlayed his strong season in Boston into a two-year deal with the Twins. Dustin May landed with the White Sox on a three-year deal, and on Tuesday, Trevor Rogers, Freddy Peralta and NPB star Kaima Taira agreed to sign with the Cubs, Orioles and Blue Jays, respectively.

As far as frontline starters, Michael King finds himself as the top option left on the open market. And he’ll have plenty of suitors as pitching-needy teams look to get in on the free agency action. Beyond King, the class of trustworthy free agent starters slims up significantly. That could ignite the trade market, with a handful of starters potentially available there, but the stove should be heating up ahead of the Dec. 1 lockout as teams look to get some deals done before the work stoppage.

Let’s take a look at what teams are at the front of the line for starting pitching additions, and which options they have left via potential trades and free agency.

What MLB teams still need starting pitching?

There are a handful of teams still seeking some reinforcements for the starting rotation this offseason.

Padres

The Padres were expected to be competing for the signature of every top starter this offseason. Thus far, they’ve struck out across the board. Last year’s rotation needed improving, and they’ll have their work cut out for them after Michael King and Nick Pivetta reached free agency (not to mention All-Star reliever Adrian Morejon). A reunion with King would provide some stability for San Diego, but there would still be more work to be done. This is a team that needs to add multiple arms to compete for the World Series, including a frontline starter, and they’re quickly running out of options.

Tyler Mahle excelled for the Braves after being acquired at the trade deadline and could be brought back as a free agent. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braves

Health concerns and the lack of a consistent starter to pair with Chris Sale atop the rotation are the biggest problems for the Braves this offseason. With Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep all dealing with injuries, Atlanta needs some stability and depth in its rotation, and they’d like a reliable No. 2 to follow Sale in the pitching order. They were unable to land any of the big fish thus far into free agency, however, and they may be feeling some pressure to get a deal done before the lockout.

White Sox

Dustin May was a solid addition for Chicago, but they should not be done addressing their rotation, especially after moving Davis Martin to the Rockies in a deal that took Luis Castillo’s contract off the books. Chicago was cited as a strong destination for a handful of free agent starters, and they should still be actively seeking another one to add to the mix.

Rays

With Nick Martinez and Peralta both reaching the open market this offseason, the Rays have some big shoes to fill. Tampa Bay was never expected to go out and sign one of the most expensive arms, but they’re still looking to add some depth behind Drew Rasmussen, who is a trade candidate in his own right, and Shane McClanahan.

Pirates

Pittsburgh has some intriguing young pitchers in place, but they could use a reliable veteran to form a strong one-two punch with Paul Skenes. Bubba Chandler and Jared Jones are solid young arms, but adding an experienced lefty to the mix would’ve been a big coup for the Pirates. Rogers would’ve been an excellent addition, but they now may be forced to turn their attention to someone like Foster Griffin, Robbie Ray or Shota Imanaga.

Who are the best remaining pitchers in free agency?

Michael King

King is the clear top arm left available to sign. Since converting to a full-time starter with the Padres, King has racked up 9.5 bWAR over the last three seasons and owns a 3.15 ERA across 78 outings. He’s still 31 years old and pitched a career-high 185 innings this year while maintaining a 3.21 ERA with 159 strikeouts. King doesn’t rack up big strikeout numbers and he has a high walk rate, but his best weapon is his ability to limit hard contact. King ranked in the 89th percentile with a 32.7% hard-hit rate in 2026 and was in the 86th percentile with an 87 mph average exit velocity.

Kevin Gausman was acquired by the Cubs at the trade deadline but was charge with the loss in their season-ending defeat to the Padres in the wild-card series. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Gausman

Gausman is entering his age-36 season and didn’t have the best year with the Blue Jays and Cubs in 2026, when he recorded a 4.51 ERA, his highest since ’19, and surrendered 26 home runs, the most he’s given up since ‘18. Still, he’s been an All-Star in two of the last six seasons, a span in which he owns a 3.53 ERA (3.22 FIP) and 9.8 K/9 across 190 starts. Gausman will likely be looking for a two-year deal, perhaps similar to the one Gray signed in Minnesota but with a lower AAV. That should make him an attractive option for teams looking for an experienced starter to fortify their rotation.

Nick Martinez

Martinez had his best season in MLB with the Rays this year, making the All-Star Game for the first time and logging a 3.10 ERA while walking just 26 batters across 180 innings. Martinez isn’t a strikeout pitcher (109 last season with a 5.5 K/9) and he doesn’t light up the radar gun (averaged 92.4 mph on his sinker and 92.7 mph on his fastball), but still ranked in the 97th percentile in terms of Statcast’s fastball run value and 90th percentile with his offspeed run value.

Nick Pivetta

Pivetta had a brilliant 2025 season in San Diego before injuries limited him to just eight starts in ‘26. Still, his time with the Padres was his most productive two-year stint, as he generated 6.0 bWAR in just 39 starts. All together, he recorded a 2.87 ERA with 232 strikeouts in 216 1/3 innings. He’ll be 34 next season, but he should still garner plenty of interest from teams looking to add a high-upside, mid-rotation arm to the mix.

Other top pitchers available via free agency: LHP Matthew Boyd, RHP Casey Mize, RHP Tyler Mahle, RHP Clay Holmes, LHP David Peterson, LHP Robbie Ray, LHP Shota Imanaga, LHP Foster Griffin, RHP Brandon Woodruff, RHP Jack Flaherty, RHP Brady Singer, RHP Bailey Ober, RHP Michael Soroka

The Giants are reportedly listening on offers for ace Logan Webb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who are the top pitching trade candidates?

RHP Logan Webb

Recent reports indicate the Giants are open to listening to offers on Webb. The 30-year-old is under contract for two more years and is due to make $23 million in 2027 and $24 million in ’28. Considering the contracts being signed by this year’s class of free agents, that would put him in line with the likes of Rogers and Peralta. Webb is a workhorse and has been one of MLB’s best pitchers throughout the past few seasons. From 2023 to ’25, he led the National League in innings each year and racked up 590 strikeouts while maintaining a pristine 3.31 ERA (2.91 FIP). He did experience a dip last season after starting earlier than usual due to the World Baseball Classic, but if San Francisco is looking to move his contract, they should have plenty of interested parties trying to get a deal done.

LHP Reid Detmers

With new ownership in place and a new front office set to take over, the Angels may well look to cash in on Detmers while his value is at its highest. Detmers is still only 27, and he’s coming off an excellent season in which he made a career-high 32 starts and struck out 211 batters while logging a 3.36 ERA (3.01 FIP) across 185 innings. The lefty comes with two years of team control.

RHP Drew Rasmussen

Rasmussen pitched extremely well for the Rays over the past two seasons, perhaps too well to stay in Tampa. His incentive-laden contract was a bet on himself, and it paid off in a big way. Now, Rasmussen is set to earn $20 million next year, and that’s a figure Tampa may not want to pay. Hence, Rasmussen has been floated as a potential trade candidate this offseason with the penny-pinching Rays potentially looking for an out. Still, $20 million for a pitcher of Rasmussen’s caliber is a bargain, so there should be plenty of teams gauging his value on the trade market. Last year, he made 30 starts and logged a 2.67 ERA with 174 strikeouts against just 32 walks, with just 14 home runs allowed. It was his second straight season with an ERA below 2.80, and he’s up to 9.0 bWAR in just the last two years alone.

LHP MacKenzie Gore

The Rangers only acquired Gore in January in a trade with the Nationals, but with the lefthander set to reach free agency next offseason, Texas may flip him to a pitching-needy team. The former top prospect consistently grades out better than his surface stats but has proven vulnerable to hard contact throughout his career. Last season, he made 34 starts and logged a 4.58 ERA (3.87 FIP) with 174 strikeouts in 173 innings. He’s made 96 starts throughout the last three seasons and has struck out 170 or more hitters each year. If he can get a bit more out of his secondary offerings, Gore has the stuff to be a frontline starter. That type of upside should be worth a gamble for multiple teams across the league.

Other top pitchers potentially available via trade: RHP Will Warren, RHP Edward Cabrera, LHP Yusei Kikuchi, RHP Mitch Keller, LHP Nick Lodolo