Jacob Misiorowski Wins First Cy Young Award After Special 2026 Season

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to earn individual accolades for their impressive 2026 season. The latest Brewer to win an award is Jacob Misiorowski, who was named the National League Cy Young Award winner. He took home all 30 first-place votes in the balloting, making it unanimous.

Jacob Misiorowski is the 2026 National League Cy Young Award winner! pic.twitter.com/rUTQmLVrXc — MLB (@MLB) November 12, 2026

Misiorowski, the culmination of modern pitching philosophy, entered the season on a short list of candidates to win the award. Armed with a fastball that averages 100.6 MPH and a devastating mix of breaking pitches, he was the most dominant starting pitcher in MLB.

It didn't take long for the Brewers' ace to establish himself as one of baseball's best pitchers. For most of the year, it came down to him, Cristopher Sánchez, and Chris Sale for the award. The three pitchers were named finalists for the NL Cy Young.

Since he is a pre-arbitration player, Misiorowski earns a hefty bonus for winning the Cy Young Award. Not only does he take home $2.5 million for the award, he'll get additional bonuses for his performance. The final number should be close to the $3.4 million figure that Paul Skenes got for his 2025 Cy Young Award season.

Jacob Misiorowski's Insane 2026 Season Results in First Cy Young Award

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) gestures prior to pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2026 season, the 6'7" right-hander went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA in 174.1 innings. He led all MLB pitchers in strikeouts (252), FIP (2.17), and shutouts (1). His 37.6% strikeout rate led all qualified pitchers, over 3% higher than the next pitcher (Dylan Cease). Opposing hitters managed just a .470 OPS against Misiorowski.

Misiorowski not only turned in one of the more impressive regular seasons in recent history, but was also effective in the postseason. In four starts, the right-hander went 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA in four starts. The Brewers went 4-0 in his starts, including the championship-clinching Game 5 of the World Series.

With a Cy Young Award, Misiorowski becomes the first pitcher since 1988 to win a Cy Young Award and a World Series-clinching game. Orel Hershiser of the Dodgers was the last pitcher to do that. Joe Davis of the Fox Sports broadcast mentioned that note when Misiorowski exited Game 5 of the World Series with a 4-0 lead.

In just his first full season in the big leagues, Misiorowski is a World Champion and a Cy Young Award winner. For most pitchers, that would be a pretty good career. For Misiorowski, it could be the start of a great career.

Only four active pitchers have won multiple Cy Young Awards in their careers. Max Scherzer is the only three-time winner, while Blake Snell, Jacob deGrom, and Tarik Skubal have two each. Misiorowski has a strong chance of joining that elite club.

For the Brewers, having the best pitcher in baseball will always put them on a short list of title contenders. Having Misiorowski as their Game 1 starter gives them a tremendous edge in every postseason series.