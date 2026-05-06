Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals were rained out on Tuesday, meaning we’ll get to see the Brandon Sproat vs. Andre Pallante pitching matchup on Wednesday afternoon.

This game is the second one of 15 MLB games on May 6, and the Brewers are looking to bounce back after losing Monday’s series opener 6-3.

The Cardinals have won seven of their last 10 games and are just 2.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central while Milwaukee (18-16) is in fourth in this loaded division.

Sproat (6.75 ERA) has struggled in the 2026 campaign, but can he turn things around against Pallante and the Cards?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s matinee matchup.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+145)

Cardinals +1.5 (-177)

Moneyline

Brewers: -108

Cardinals: -112

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Brandon Sproat (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

St. Louis: Andre Pallante (3-2 3.73 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 1:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV

Brewers record: 18-16

Cardinals record: 21-14

Brewers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Brandon Sproat OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-138)

This season, Sproat ranks in the 36th percentile in expected batting average against, and now he’s taking on a St. Louis team that is 14th in batting average and sixth in OPS.

That’s a major problem for the young right-hander, who has already given up more hits (28) than innings pitched (26.2) this season. Sproat has allowed at least four hits in all six of his outings, and while he hasn’t cleared this prop in four of them, a lot of that has been due to the fact that he’s been lifted early from games.

I’ll take a shot on him allowing five or more hits in this series finale, as he needed just 4.1 innings in his last start to give up six knocks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

Even though both of these pitchers got an extra day of rest, I think the OVER is worth a look on Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, these squads combined for nine runs, and both offenses have been solid in the 2026 season, ranking in the top 10 in runs scored. So, they should be able to jump on two starting pitchers with shaky advanced numbers in 2026.

I mentioned earlier that Sproat has gotten off to a slow start, and his expected ERA (5.26) in the 23rd percentile this season. The young right-hander has given up four or more runs in three of his six starts, and he only has two outings where he’s gotten through five innings. So, the Milwaukee bullpen may get taxed quite a bit in this matchup.

The Brewers have a 3.67 bullpen ERA – which is one of the better marks in MLB – but asking them to get 12-plus outs could lead to some variability. Sproat also may put the Brewers in a jam when he exits, as he’s given up 28 hits and 15 walks in just 26.2 innings of work this season.

Now, let’s move on to Pallante. His expected ERA (4.40) ranks in the 40th percentile in MLB and is much higher than his actual ERA in 2026. He also ranks lower than the 60th percentile in almost every key advanced metric.

While there’s an argument Pallante is the better starter and the Cards are undervalued as -122 favorites, St. Louis has a shaky bullpen (4.92 ERA) backing him up.

I think this total is way too low given how good these offenses have been to start the campaign.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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