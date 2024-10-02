Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres Release Lineups For Game 2 of Wild Card Series
The San Diego Padres have gone 26 years without a National League pennant. They've fought through being considered one of the jokes of the National League to having one of the most successful rebuilds over the last five years, which has included the rise of one of the faces of the MLB Fernando Tatis Jr.
Now they're one win away from advancing to the National League Divisional Series.
The Atlanta Braves, who lost to the Padres 4-0 on Tuesday, have had to endure constant hype and media attention on their NL rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets despite winning a World Series in 2021 and being perennial championship contenders.
Atlanta needs to win two straight games against San Diego to keep its season alive and prove that the National League runs through the south.
Both teams released their lineups for the critical Wild Card game on Wednesday.
The Padres will have, in order: Luis Arraez DHing, Fernando Tatis Jr. at right field, Jurickson Profar at left field, Manny Machado at third base, Jackson Merrill at center field, Xander Bogaerts playing shortstop, Donovan Solano at first, Jake Cronenworth at second and Kyle Higashioka at center. Joe Musgrove will be on the mound.
The Braves' lineup will be: Michael Harris II at center field, Ozzie Albies at second, Marcell Ozuna will be the designated hitter, Matt Olson at first, Jorge Soler at right field, Ramon Laureano at left field, Gio Urshela at third base, Sean Murphy at catcher and Orlando Arcia at shortstop. Left-handed pitcher Max Fried will be starting.
Atlanta and San Diego will play at 8:38 p.m. ET (5:38 p.m. PT) on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego.
