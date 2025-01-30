Toronto Blue Jays Relief Target Signs with Kansas City Royals
Closer Carlos Estevez signed a two-year deal with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.
Contract details were provided by Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
Deal is for 20.2 mil over 2 years with a $13 mil option for 2027. Or $2 mil buyout. So guarantee of $22.2 mil, per a source.
The 32-year-old Estevez is a former All-Star who represented the Los Angeles Angels at the Midsummer Classic in 2023. Lifetime, he's 27-31 with a 4.21 ERA, though he did spend six years pitching at Coors Field for the Colorado Rockies. He joined the Angels in 2023 and was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, joining them for the playoff run. Philadelphia was eliminated in the NLDS by the New York Mets.
The Toronto Blue Jays had been connected to Estevez at various points of the offseason, but obviously nothing ever materialized. It's unknown if the Blue Jays remain engaged with Estevez's camp after signing Jeff Hoffman to a three-year deal.
It looks as if Hoffman is going to be the closer for the Blue Jays moving forward, pairing with Yimi Garcia at the back end of the bullpen.
In addition to signing Hoffman, the Blue Jays have also brought in Anthony Santander and Andres Gimemez this offseason.
As for Estevez, he joins a Royals team that is on the rise. Kansas City advanced to the American League Division Series in 2024, losing to the New York Yankees. But with Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez, they boast one of the best lineup trios in the American League.
They also have Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo at the top of the rotation.
