Trea Turner Bids Farewell to Los Angeles Dodgers Fans in Tweet

Newly signed Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner recently bid his farewell to Los Angeles Dodgers fans after playing for the Dodgers for the past year and a half. Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies earlier this month.

The Dodgers official Twitter account posted a tweet, thanking Turner for his time with the club.

The tweet reads, "From electric slides and plays to hitting streaks and a batting title. Thank you, @treavturner. Best of luck in Philadelphia!"

Turner quote-tweeted the tweet, adding words of his own.

Turner's tweet reads, "Thank you @dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget!🤟🏼".

