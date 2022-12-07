Trea Turner Turned Down More Money from Padres to Play for Phillies

Trea Turner turned down a $342 million contract from the San Diego Padres to play for the Philadelphia Phillies instead, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

Given the choice between the last two teams standing in the 2022 National League postseason, Turner chose Philadelphia, close to his wife's home state of New Jersey.

Turner grew up in Florida and played his first five and a half big league seasons with the Washington Nationals. Turner got a taste of the West Coast over the last year and a half, playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Monday he chose to go back to the East Coast, once again.

The Padres' mammoth offer comes less than two years after the club gave Fernando Tatis Jr. a 14-year, $340 million extension to be the team's franchise shortstop.

A.J. Preller may not have been able to land Turner, but perhaps he will make a play for another star shortstop on the free agent market.

