Trevor Bauer's Agent Releases Statement After Reinstatement

Hours after Major League Baseball released a press release announcing that Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer will have his suspension reduced and that he will be reinstated by MLB, Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, released a statement to Twitter.

Luba's statement from herself and lawyers Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf reads:

"While we are pleased that Mr. Bauer has been reinstated immediately, we disagree that any discipline should have been imposed. Mr. Bauer looks forward to his return to the field, where his goal remains to help his team win a WS."

Bauer is eligible to play immediately in 2023. The Dodgers plan to release him.

