Washington Nationals' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Dominic Smith

The Washington Nationals plugged a hole at first base Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $2 million contract with former New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith. After signing Smith, here's a look at the Nationals' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Nationals have had a relatively quiet off-season. The club appears to be in a clear rebuild. In addition to Smith, the Nationals also picked up third baseman Jeimer Candelario, infielder Jeter Downs and outfielder Stone Garrett. All four players hope to break out in Washington, similar to how career minor league Joey Meneses slashed .324/.367/.930 in his first big league season at age-30 last season. Meneses received a Major League promotion after the club traded Juan Soto in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Nationals, as of Jan. 3, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Keibert Ruiz .251/.313/.673

1B Dominic Smith .276/.284/.560

2B Luis Garcia .275/.295/.704

3B Jeimer Candelario .217/.272/.795

SS C.J. Abrams .258/.276/.603

LF Lane Thomas .241/.301/.705

CF Victor Robles .224/.273/.584

RF Stone Garrett .276/.309/.848

DH Joey Meneses .324/.367/.930

