Web Gems: MLB Network's Top 10 Defensive Plays and Catches of 2022

MLB Network ranked its top 60 defensive plays of the 2022 Major League Baseball season earlier this week. Here are the top 10 defensive plays of the season, according to MLB Network.

Here is MLB Network's top 10 selections:

10) Tony Kemp's amazing diving catch versus the Detroit Tigers

9) Dansby Swanson robs J.T. Realmuto of a hit in Game 2 of the National League Division Series

8) Austin Riley's remarkable running, tarp catch of Game 2 of the National League Division Series, two innings after Swanson's over-the-shoulder catch

7) Bryon Buxton crashes into the wall for a fantastic catch

6) Michael A. Taylor climbs the center field wall to rob a home run

5) Eli White takes away a three-run homer from Ji-Man Choi

4) Brandon Nimmo steals a home run from Justin Turner

3) Randal Grichuk robs a home run

2) Jonathan Davis plants his face into the center field wall for an over-the-shoulder catch

1) Chas McCormick's clutch warning track catch in the ninth inning of the World Series

Do you agree with MLB Network's rankings? Here is a highlight reel of all top 60 defensive plays that made the list:

