Wild Card Day 2: 4 Win-Or-Go-Home Games, 4 Pitching Matchups to Watch

The Major League Baseball playoffs come at you quick, to say the least.

The playoffs began on Tuesday and now all of a sudden we have four win-or-go-home contests on our hands. That's what's going to happen when you have three-game wild-card series. It's exciting, but there will be teams that likely go home on Wednesday after working for months to get to this point. It's certainly not a forgiving game.

The wild-card matchups going on right now are the Chicago White Sox vs. the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox vs. the New York Yankees, the Atlanta Braves vs. the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres vs. the Chicago Cubs. On Tuesday, the White Sox, Yankees, Braves and the Padres all came out on top and are all one win away from advancing to the second round.

With that being said, let's take a look at the pitching matchups around baseball in Day 2 of the wild-card round.

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

Sep 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) looks on prior to a game against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Burke (CHW) vs. Hunter Brown (HOU)

It was a bit of an odd day for both the White Sox and Astros on Tuesday. Both rolled with bullpen games to open up the wild-card series. Things worked out in Chicago's favor as it came out on top, 6-3. The Astros only got 2/3 of an inning from AJ Blubaugh. On Wednesday, at least both teams are rolling with starters. Burke has a 3.34 ERA in 32 games, including 27 starts. Brown has a 3.19 ERA in 20 starts this season.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) reacts after pitching against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) vs. Tyler Mahle (ATL)

The Phillies need a win to extend their season and will turn to one of the best overall pitchers in the game in Sanchez. He'll likely finish in second place in the National League for the Cy Young Award, behind Jacob Misiorowski. He's been that good all year. Mahle has a 1.99 ERA in nine starts for the Braves. A tough matchup, to say the least.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Sep 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitching during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Gray (BOS) vs. Max Fried (NYY)

Boston's season comes down to Gray vs. his former team. The Yankees blew out Boston on Tuesday night and now will turn to Fried to try to slam the door shut and advance to the American League Division Series.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Sep 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) walks off the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Pivetta (SDP) vs. Kevin Gausman (CHC)

Pivetta made just eight starts throughout the regular season and pitched to a 2.86 ERA. Gausman made nine starts for the Cubs and had a 4.83 ERA after the trade deadline. Chicago's season comes down to Gausman.