The Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros are set to face off in the American League Wild Card Series starting on Tuesday evening.

Although the White Sox finished the season with a better record, the Astros have home-field advantage in this round as the AL West champions.

The winner of this series will advance to play the Cleveland Guardians, who edged out the White Sox in the AL Central, in the ALDS.

Neither team has announced their starting pitcher for Game 1, but we do have some opening odds to get into for American League Wild Card Game 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

White Sox vs. Astros Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-180)

Astros -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

White Sox +119

Astros -144

Total

8 (Over +100/Under -121)

White Sox vs. Astros Game 1 Probable Pitchers

White Sox: TBA

Astros: TBA

White Sox vs. Astros Game 1 How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

White Sox record: 84-78 (0-0)

Astros record: 81-81 (0-0)

White Sox vs. Astros Series Odds

White Sox: +125

Astros: -145

While the White Sox finished three games better than the Astros, Houston has home-field advantage and is therefore the favorite in this three-game series.

The Astros won both of their series against the White Sox this season, taking two of three in Chicago in late July, and then three of four from the Sox from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. And those wins weren’t exactly close, as all seven games were decided by at least two runs, including six games by at least three runs.

The White Sox are likely to use Sean Burke in one of the first two games in this series, quite possibly Game 1 on Tuesday evening, with the Astros being forced into a bullpen game after clinching their playoff spot on the final day of the regular season.

This is Chicago’s first time in the playoffs since 2021, when they lost to these Astros in the ALDS. Meanwhile, Houston is back in the playoffs after missing out last year, and it is looking for its first series win since beating the Twins in the 2023 ALDS.

Both of these teams finished the season strong. The White Sox won three of four and six of eight to close out the regular season, with Houston winning three of four and four of its final six contests.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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