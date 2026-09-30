The Good, the Bad, the Ugly From Red Sox's Blowout Loss in Game 1

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their run in the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason on a low note on Tuesday night, to say the least.

Boston dropped Game 1 against the New York Yankees in a best-of-three wild-card series at Yankee Stadium, 9-0. Yankees ace Cam Schlittler completely shut down Boston's offense, the Red Sox's bullpen erupted and Roman Anthony had to leave the contest early. Essentially, the first game of the series couldn't have gone worse for Boston.

Let's take a look back at the contest and break down the good, the bad and the ugly.

The Good

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) reacts with catcher Adley Rutschman (31) and first baseman Willson Contreras (40) during a pitching change during the fifth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton Tolle

What will be remembered from the Game 1 loss is the performance of Schlittler, the final score and Anthony's exit. But it shouldn't be forgotten that the rookie stepped up and gave Boston a chance to win the game. He tossed 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He gave Boston a shot, but the offense couldn't muster anything up against Schlittler.

Adley Rutschman

There wasn't a lot of good in Tuesday's loss, but Rutschman was a positive for the club as well. He was good behind the plate and was one of just a few who even put together good at-bats against Schlittler.

The Bad

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Erik Miller (67) pitches during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bullpen

With Tolle going 4 2/3 innings, the Red Sox needed a lot out of the bullpen on Tuesday night. The bullpen delivered all season, but not in Game 1. Erik Miller came in behind Tolle and immediately gave up a homer to put Boston behind 2-0. Alec Gamboa gave up two runs, Wyatt Olds gave up three runs and Brayan Bello allowed two runs. Just not what Boston needed.

Willson Contreras

In a game like Tuesday's, you need your leaders to step up. Contreras is undoubtedly a leader of the Red Sox. He wasn't able to get anything going in Game 1, though. Contreras went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Especially with Anthony leaving early, Boston needs Contreras to look like himself. It's a lot to ask out of a guy who barely played in September, but it's what the Red Sox need.

The Ugly

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) celebrates to the dugout after he doubles during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roman Anthony's Exit

There's no denying this fact. If Anthony is unable to play again in the wild-card series, Boston's odds of moving on will significantly shrink. Now, of course, the Yankees are playing without their best player in Aaron Judge. But they also have a one-game lead in the series now. Being behind in the series, plus potentially losing Anthony is borderline devastating.