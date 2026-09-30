The Good, the Bad, the Ugly From Red Sox's Blowout Loss in Game 1
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The Boston Red Sox kicked off their run in the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason on a low note on Tuesday night, to say the least.
Boston dropped Game 1 against the New York Yankees in a best-of-three wild-card series at Yankee Stadium, 9-0. Yankees ace Cam Schlittler completely shut down Boston's offense, the Red Sox's bullpen erupted and Roman Anthony had to leave the contest early. Essentially, the first game of the series couldn't have gone worse for Boston.
Let's take a look back at the contest and break down the good, the bad and the ugly.
The Good
Payton Tolle
What will be remembered from the Game 1 loss is the performance of Schlittler, the final score and Anthony's exit. But it shouldn't be forgotten that the rookie stepped up and gave Boston a chance to win the game. He tossed 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He gave Boston a shot, but the offense couldn't muster anything up against Schlittler.
Adley Rutschman
There wasn't a lot of good in Tuesday's loss, but Rutschman was a positive for the club as well. He was good behind the plate and was one of just a few who even put together good at-bats against Schlittler.
The Bad
The Bullpen
With Tolle going 4 2/3 innings, the Red Sox needed a lot out of the bullpen on Tuesday night. The bullpen delivered all season, but not in Game 1. Erik Miller came in behind Tolle and immediately gave up a homer to put Boston behind 2-0. Alec Gamboa gave up two runs, Wyatt Olds gave up three runs and Brayan Bello allowed two runs. Just not what Boston needed.
Willson Contreras
In a game like Tuesday's, you need your leaders to step up. Contreras is undoubtedly a leader of the Red Sox. He wasn't able to get anything going in Game 1, though. Contreras went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Especially with Anthony leaving early, Boston needs Contreras to look like himself. It's a lot to ask out of a guy who barely played in September, but it's what the Red Sox need.
The Ugly
Roman Anthony's Exit
There's no denying this fact. If Anthony is unable to play again in the wild-card series, Boston's odds of moving on will significantly shrink. Now, of course, the Yankees are playing without their best player in Aaron Judge. But they also have a one-game lead in the series now. Being behind in the series, plus potentially losing Anthony is borderline devastating.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy