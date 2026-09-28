Red Sox's Biggest Advantage Against Yankees (And Biggest Concern)

For the second straight year, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will face off in a wild-card series at Yankee Stadium to determine who will advance to the American League Division Series and face off against another AL East rival.

Last year, the Yankees beat the Red Sox in three games and then lost against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. This year, the winner of the Red Sox-Yankees wild-card series will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round.

Last year, the Yankees came out on top. While the series is taking place in New York, that doesn't mean it's going to be a walk in the park for the Yankees. Arguably, Boston should be the favorite if Aaron Judge is unable to play. In fact, without Judge, Boston's balanced lineup is actually its biggest strength over the Yankees. On the other hand, New York's rotation is the biggest concern for Boston.

Biggest Strength — Balanced Lineup

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) runs the bases during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox's offense actually was one of their biggest weaknesses throughout the month of September, thanks in large part to the absence of Willson Contreras for most of the month. Contreras returned on Sunday and should be good to go for the wild-card round. His presence alone balances things out for Boston. On paper, the Red Sox's lineup is better than New York's, if Judge doesn't play.

On Sunday, this is the lineup Boston rolled out for the regular season finale.

Roman Anthony, LF Adley Rutschman, C Willson Contreras, DH Wilyer Abreu, RF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Nick Sogard, 2B Caleb Durbin, 3B Trevor Story, SS Andruw Monasterio, 1B

Contreras DH'd in his first game back. In Game 1, if the Red Sox put him at first base and then insert someone like Jarren Duran into the lineup, either as the DH or in left field, all of a sudden you're dangerous all over the place. Plus, Anthony and Rutschman have both gotten hot at the same time to end the regular season. September wasn't kind to the Red Sox's offense in general, but this lineup is a strength on paper, heading into the wild-card matchup.

Biggest Concern — Yankees' Rotation

Sep 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Yankees' lineup is flat without Judge, they are elite in the rotation, to say the least. Cam Schlittler is going to win the 2026 American League Cy Young Award, barring some sort of massive shock. He finished the season with a 1.95 ERA and a 239-to-49 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 193 2/3 innings pitched. Whether you like or not, Schlittler had a historic season, and he isn't the only elite starter in New York's rotation.

Max Fried had a 2.80 ERA in 20 starts this season. Carlos Rodón had a 2.67 ERA in 16 starts this season. Plus, don't forget about Gerrit Cole, who had a 3.61 ERA in 22 starts.

If the Yankees get through the Red Sox, it will be because of the starting rotation.