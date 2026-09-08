Rays Magic Number Update Heading Into Series With Braves

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a little bit of a lull after sweeping the San Diego Padres near the end of August.

A three-game series with the New York Mets was lost before splitting a four-game set with the Texas Rangers, which included a finale in which the team led 5-1 but ended up losing 8-6.

That road trip will continue with a visit to the Atlanta Braves, who are atop the National League East, in a potential World Series matchup. The Braves enter the game 85-59, coming off a massive four-game set with their NL East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Potentially drained from that, the Rays need to take advantage and see if they can jump out ahead early on. Tampa Bay should also have plenty of motivation because a playoff spot could be clinched during this series.

Rays getting close to clinching playoff spot

Sep 6, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Casey Legumina (67) pitches during the game between the Rangers and the Rays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering play on Sept. 8, the Rays have a Magic Number of five. That is the smallest Magic Number in the MLB, with the next closest being the Milwaukee Brewers, who have a Magic Number of 6.

Tampa Bay could clinch a playoff spot during this series if they get some help from other teams. Two wins against Atlanta would drop their Magic Number to three.

Rays fans will then be paying close attention to the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. They are facing the Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies, respectively, and each loss they suffer will knock the Tampa Bay’s Magic Number down by one.

Right now, the Rays' odds of making the postseason are greater than 99.99% according to Sports Magic Numbers, so they are a virtual lock. What they will be focusing on is the American League East, where they hold a four-game lead over the Yankees.

Daily update: The earliest the #Rays can clinch a postseason berth is on Wednesday, September 9th in Atlanta.



Their magic number is down to 6. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 6, 2026

Their Magic Number to clinch the division is 16, as there is still plenty of work to do in that regard. With four games remaining against their AL East rivals, Tampa Bay needs only one more victory over New York to clinch the season-long tiebreaker.

That would give them a major edge in the standings, essentially adding a half-game to the lead because they would finish in first place in the event of identical records and a tie.

While winning the division and clinching the No. 1 seed in the AL is the No. 1 goal for the franchise, the focus right now is on the Braves. This is a huge series for both teams, a measuring-stick opportunity to see how they stack up against one of the best in baseball.

Freddy Peralta, who has been on fire, takes the ball in Game 1. Griffin Jax, who had a tough outing in his return from the injured list against the Mets, will start Game 2. There hasn’t been an announcement yet for Game 3, which would normally be Shane McClanahan, but he is on the injured list with forearm tightness.