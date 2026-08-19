Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck in Play to Potentially Join Red Sox's Super Bullpen

The vibes are high around the Boston Red Sox right now, to say the least.

Last week, the Red Sox went through a cold stretch, but seemingly are on the other side of it now. Boston kicked off a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in dominant fashion with an 11-1 blowout win. Then, on Tuesday, the Red Sox followed up with another winm 9-4.

The offense is alive and well, plus it doesn't hurt that Adley Rutschman has seemingly started to turn a corner at the plate, including launching his first homer in a Boston uniform. Also, Roman Anthony and Trevor Story are both on minor league rehab assignments right now and should be back very soon.

Help Is On The Way

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense is trending up, the rotation is dominating, and Boston has the best bullpen in the game, even with Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten on the Injured List. Boston has the only bullpen in baseball with a sub-3.00 ERA right now (2.93). There is more firepower on the way as well.

Whitlock and Slaten are both on the Injured List, but neither has structural damage in their elbows. That's not all, though. On Tuesday, Garrett Crochet shared with Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that if he can return this season, it would "million percent" be in a relief role. He acknowledged that if he is going to be able to return this season, he most likely will only be able to build up to two innings at a time.

“What could I build up to, max? Probably two innings, just looking at the schedule based on when I started throwing and being smart about it,” Crochet said to Cotillo.

Crochet kicked off his big league career as a reliever. He was drafted in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft and made his big league debut just a few months later in September of 2020. He made five relief appearances in the regular season and didn't allow a run. Plus, he pitched a scoreless appearance in the playoffs that year as well.

Then, in 2021, he made 54 appearances out of the Chicago White Sox's bullpen and logged a 2.82 ERA. Crochet has the stuff to have success in the bullpen, obviously. If he's added to the bullpen before the season ends, he's going to be a weapon.

Another All-Star Is Trending Up

Worcester’s Tanner Houck faces Buffalo at Polar Park June 18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And he may not be the only one. On Tuesday, 2024 All-Star Tanner Houck faced hitters for the first time since his Tommy John surgery last year. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that he's "in the picture" for a relief role down the stretch as well.

"Tanner Houck faced hitters today for the first time since Tommy John surgery last year, Chad Tracy said. He is in the picture for a major league role down the stretch," Healey wrote.

Tanner Houck faced hitters today for the first time since Tommy John surgery last year, Chad Tracy said. He is in the picture for a major league role down the stretch. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 18, 2026

When healthy, Houck has electric stuff. Last year, he had an 8.04 ERA in nine starts before he underwent elbow surgery. Clearly, he wasn't himself.

The year before, he was electric. Houck made 30 starts in 2024 and had a 3.12 ERA in 178 2/3 innings of work. In 2022, he was mainly used out of the bullpen and had a 3.15 ERA in 60 innings.

If the Red Sox get Houck, Crochet, Whitlock and Slaten all back down the stretch, we're talking about the best bullpen in baseball getting significantly better on paper.