Chandler Simpson Makes MLB History Stealing Bases for Rays

Last week, Chandler Simpson made history for the Tampa Bay Rays.



He stole his 40th base of the season in the third inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves, marking his second consecutive season with 40 or more stolen bases.

This was accomplished by Simpson in both of his first two seasons in the Big Leagues. He is one of five players to reach 40 stolen bases in each of their first two Major League seasons since the Modern SB rule was adopted in 1898, joining Chad Curtis (1992-93), Delino Deshields (1990-91), Vince Coleman (1985-86) and Bert Daniels (1910-11).

The 25-year-old is also the third Rays player to steal 40+ bases in multiple seasons, joining Carl Crawford, who did so each year from 2003-07, 2009 and 2010. B.J. Upton accomplished the feat three times, doing so from 2008-10.

Chandler Simpson making history with his speed on the basepaths

Sep 8, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) dives into third base against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simpson has 85 career stolen bases, the most stolen bases in all of baseball since he made his debut on April 19, 2025. José Caballero, who used to be his teammate in Tampa Bay and is now with the New York Yankees, is second on the list with 75.

They are followed by José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians with 73, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals with 71 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees with 67. Chandler stole 44 bases during his rookie year in 2025, and he currently has 41 in 2026 so far, entering play on Sept. 12.

Not only did Simpson make MLB history, but he did so at Truist Park in Atlanta, where he grew up. This was the first time he played in his hometown as a Major Leaguer.

Before the series, this is what Simpson shared about going back home.

Charged 🆙 for Chan! pic.twitter.com/GDecHitbHQ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 9, 2026

“It'll mean a lot," Simpson said, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (subscription required). "Just to go back home in front of friends and family, just to be playing a team that I was a big fan of growing up. So, it'd be a pleasure for sure.”

After picking up his 40th stolen base, Simpson spoke about the accomplishment.

“Just blessed with the abilities that I've been given,” Simpson said. “And the fact I was able to get 40 at home, I'm definitely gonna remember that forever.”

Reaching 40 stolen bases at home was a special milestone moment for Simpson. He is three stolen bases short of his career-high, and with a few weeks left to go, a new personal best is in sight for Simpson as he looks to make more history.