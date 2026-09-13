Ceddanne Rafaela’s Return Timeline Takes Promising Turn for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox haven't had Ceddanne Rafaela on the field since Sep. 2 due to a right quadriceps strain.

The 2026 regular season is winding down and the biggest question for the All-Star center fielder is when he'll be ready to roll to help this club down the stretch. On Saturday, he had a positive update. Rafaela told Tom Caron of NESN that the current expectation is that he'll ramp up his running progression in Texas and then the expectation is that he'll be activated off the Injured List next weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Rafaela said aftere a work out on [Sunday], he's hoping to ramp up the running program in Texas," Caron said. "If there are no setbacks, then he will be activated in Tampa. Giving him 10 regular season games to get back up to speed before the postseason."

Ceddanne Rafaela spoke to @TomCaron pregame, and says he's looking to be back next weekend in Tampa 👀 pic.twitter.com/E4OsebQvJm — NESN (@NESN) September 12, 2026

Ceddanne Rafaela Will Be Back Soon

Aug 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) hits a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the week, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy noted that Rafaela was trending in the right direction and was hitting, jogging and throwing. Tracy noted that the last step Rafaela needed to get activated was to start sprinting. Rafaela is eligible to be activated on Tuesday, but Tracy made it clear that the club didn't expect to get him back right away.

The Rangers series will run from Sep. 15 through Sep. 17 after a day off on Monday for Boston. Then, the Red Sox will begin the Rays series on Friday, Sep. 18 and it will run through Sunday, Sep. 20.

If Rafaela is able to return in the series opener against the Rays, he will have exactly nine games to get back up to speed before the playoffs.

Before Rafaela landed on the Injured List, he was slashing .282/.317/.443 with a .760 OPS, 16 home runs, 70 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 32 doubles, three triples, and 67 runs scored in 135 games played. Rafaela has been elite defensively as well. The 25-year-old is in the 99th percentile in outs above average with 15. He should be in line for his second straight Gold Glove Award out in center field.

Boston is loaded in the outfield department, but it needs Rafaela to be at his best. Fortunately for Red Sox fans, he's going to be back in the very near future and will have a chance to get some at-bats under his belt before a likely New York Yankees Wild Card series on the road.