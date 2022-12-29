The Best and Worst Free Agent Contracts of the 2022-2023 Off-Season

As the MLB hot stove begins to cool off and the new year approaches, Jack Vita, Jay Fischer and Mario Lanza discuss the best and worst free agent signings and contracts of the winter.

On the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show, cohosts of the Survivor Historian's Podcast Jay Fischer and Mario Lanza join Jack Vita for a lively conversation on the latest happenings from the Major League Baseball offseason.

Since our last show, Trevor Bauer had his suspension reduced, making him available to play immediately in 2023. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Bauer will be released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Dodgers have yet to announce their decision on Bauer. They have until January 6 to make a decision. Jay, Mario and Jack discuss whether Bauer will play in 2023, and where he might land. Jay is a lifelong Dodgers fan. He weighs in on the club's offseason, after saying goodbye to franchise staples Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner. Jay, Mario and Jack discuss the latest on Carlos Correa's potential contract with the New York Mets, after the club was reportedly concerned after Correa's physical.

The Texas Rangers signed veteran pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million contract. Jack shares why he believes it may have been the best signing of the winter. Along the way, the three chat about why teams are spending more this winter than they have in winters past, their thoughts on Steve Cohen's aggressive strategy and the Mets' $500 million payroll. Mario also shares his thoughts on his Seattle Mariners' offseason, after the club traded for Teoscar Hernandez and Kolten Wong and traded away Jesse Winker. What are the best and worst free agent contracts of the winter? All this, and much, much more in a fun MLB Hot Stove episode of the Jack Vita Show!

