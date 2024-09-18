Joshua vs. Dubois: Breaking Down the Big Fights This Weekend
Anthony Joshua fights Daniel Dubois this weekend in one of the biggest British heavyweight clashes in recent memory. Dubois' IBF title is up for grabs, and three more title fights populate the undercard. You don't want to miss this, so here's a preview.
Era-Defining Heavyweight Clash
Some might argue that Joshua and Dubois should have fought years ago, especially when Joshua declined while Dubois ascended. Now, the timing seems just right, as Dubois claimed the IBF title against Hrgovic, putting the 'quitter' narrative to rest, and Joshua returns to form after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk.
After attempts at being a technical boxer against the Ukrainian champ, Joshua appears to have rekindled his killer instinct, reeling off three straight knockouts. He's also thrown aside the front-facing, fan-pleasing persona, which has made for some entertaining trash talk in the leadup:
The fight is also appealing to casual fans. Joshua, 6'6", is one inch taller than Dubois, 6'5". They have a combined 45 knockouts in 49 fights. 'Dynamite' Dubois is a slugger who isn't afraid to stand and trade shots, and this makes for an intriguing stylistic matchup with Joshua, who is known for his laser right hand, most recently sparking lineal UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in March.
Redemption for Warrington
Former featherweight world champion Josh Warrington can break a two-fight losing streak when he competes for the IBO super featherweight title against Anthony Cacace. Cacace's IBF title is not on the line.
Despite being the older fighter at 35, Cacace has less professional experience, with 12 fewer fights than Warrington. Because of this, fans can expect an old guard vs. the new: Does Warrington steady his ship with a high-profile victory? Or does Cacace decorate his smaller resume with Warrington's world-class name?
The Next Light Heavyweight Title Contender Will be Decided
The interim WBO world light heavyweight title will be up for grabs between Britons Willy Hutchinson and Joshua Buatsi. With a combined 36-1 record and 26 knockouts between them, this should make for one of the best fights of the night.
These two sluggers have had a heated build-up, with Hutchinson weaponizing an alleged sparring session from years past. It's a clash of personalities as Buatsi's cool demeanour meets Hutchinson's confident edge.
For everything from times to TV channels for Joshua vs. Dubois, read MMAKO's breakdown here.
Read More Boxing & MMA News
- Dana White Signs Undefeated 6'7" Knockout Machine to UFC
- Forget Pound-for-Pound, the UFC Should Use This Instead
- UFC Fighter's Horrific Injury Will Make You Look Away
- Dana White Responds to Critics of Brain-Damaging Power Slap
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.