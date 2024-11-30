MMA Knockout

Watch: Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai Live Stream (DAZN)

Boxing stream for Edwards vs. Yafai.

Mathew Riddle

DAZN

It's London vs. Birmingham as Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai takes on Sunny Edwards for the vacant WBC flyweight title tonight.

How to Watch Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai, TV Channel, Stream Time, Undercard

A 'heated family feud' has fanned the flames of hopefully what will be a blockbuster clash between two of flyweight's elite talents. It could be a passing of the torch from Edwards to Yafai, or a showcase fight for Edwards to prove he can still hang at the top.

The Birmingham-based card features one world title fight and two regional title fights, and the return of fan-favorite light heavyweight Callum Smith.

Fight fans can catch all the action on DAZN, with Edwards and Yafai expected to make their ring walks at 10 pm BST / 5 pm ET.

Related


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

Home/Boxing