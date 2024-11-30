Watch: Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai Live Stream (DAZN)
It's London vs. Birmingham as Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai takes on Sunny Edwards for the vacant WBC flyweight title tonight.
How to Watch Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai, TV Channel, Stream Time, Undercard
A 'heated family feud' has fanned the flames of hopefully what will be a blockbuster clash between two of flyweight's elite talents. It could be a passing of the torch from Edwards to Yafai, or a showcase fight for Edwards to prove he can still hang at the top.
The Birmingham-based card features one world title fight and two regional title fights, and the return of fan-favorite light heavyweight Callum Smith.
Fight fans can catch all the action on DAZN, with Edwards and Yafai expected to make their ring walks at 10 pm BST / 5 pm ET.
