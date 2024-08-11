Conor McGregor Deletes 'Champ-Champ' Hat Tweet, Gets UFC Rival Response
Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor, who has yet to step foot in the Octagon since July 2021, is back on 'X' (formerly Twitter) again, stirring the pot for a potential grudge match with ex-TUF rival Michael Chandler.
McGregor took to social media in a since-deleted tweet Saturday showcasing him simply taking a hat labeled "champ-champ" on and off for several seconds without saying a word, tagging Chandler in the tweet before deleting it.
Although the tweet has been wiped from McGregor's timeline, it did not stop Chandler from taking a page out of McGregor's proverbial book and responding to the video, which was picked up by 'X' news account "Championship Rounds."
MMA Today: Dana White Rips MGM, Chandler (Again) Calls Out McGregor, More
Although the tweet is no longer in its original form, Chandler made his message abundantly clear that he still wants to fight McGregor, despite rumblings of him looking toward other options if McGregor didn't re-book the fight.
UFC News: Conor McGregor Threatens to Ditch Michael Chandler for an Old Rival
Will McGregor vs. Chandler Happen?
"Can’t wait to bounce your “champ champ” head off the canvas @TheNotoriousMMA - get your sh*t together so I can. "
McGregor and Chandler were supposed to fight one another as the headliner to the UFC 303 pay-per-view in June, but it was postponed when McGregor suffered a toe injury weeks before the fight. UFC CEO Dana White and no UFC staffers have confirmed whether or not the fight will be rescheduled. In an interview with TNT Sports U.K., White was last seen saying he's "not even thinking" about McGregor's return and a potential timeline for a possible Chandler fight.
Given the UFC's intentions of its autumn schedule, it leaves the McGregor-Chandler fight with one realistic option – UFC 310. Although it does not have a confirmed date, it is expected that T-Mobile Arena will host the event, as has been the case every year for the last few years at year's end in Las Vegas.
Whether the fight between McGregor and Chandler actually materializes, there continues to be no love lost between the two.
UFC: Conor McGregor Loses It on "Trumps Favorite Fighter" Khabib Nurmagomedov
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC News: Tom Aspinall Likens Stipe Miocic to Joe Biden, ‘Too Old’ to Fight Jon Jones
• MMA News: Fighter Lands Brutal Counterpunch for Record-Setting KO at EFC 116
• UFC 305: Former Featherweight Champion Picks Israel Adesanya To Regain Title
• UFC News: Dana White Reveals 'Holy S***' Moments Are What Make MMA Exciting
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.