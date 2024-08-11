UFC 305: Former Featherweight Champion Picks Israel Adesanya To Regain Title
One former UFC featherweight champion is backing Israel Adesanya to capture middleweight gold once again.
In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, long-time featherweight star Alexander Volkanovski gave his thoughts on the highly-anticipated middleweight showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, which headlines UFC 305 next Saturday in Perth, Australia.
Although it'll be nearly a year since Adesanya, the former UFC middleweight champion, competed last, Volkanovski said fight fans are in for a treat come Saturday night.
"I think Israel Adesanya is gonna put on that type of performance, where he goes out and gets a crazy finish," Volkanovski said.
Even though Adesanya is coming off a loss to former middleweight champion Sean Strickland in Sept. 2023, Volkanovski said Adesanya won't be afraid to change up his game plan, allowing the fight to come to Adesanya instead of anticipating what du Plessis will do before Adesanya's hesitation begins to set in.
"That doesn't happen to Izzy twice," Volkanovski said when discussing whether or not the pressure will get to him come fight night. "There's no way that fight looks the same. Izzy's gonna have a completely different adjustment, and he's gonna capitalize."
Whether or not Volkanovski's prediction pans out remains to be seen, but it isn't the first time Adesanya has been in a similar situation. After losing in stunning fashion to current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 281, Adesanya came back to win the middleweight title from Pereira less than a year later, exacting revenge in the process.
Du Plessis vs. Adesanya may not be a rematch, but the wait for it is nearly over, as it is arguably the biggest middleweight title fight in nearly five years. Du Plessis won the title from Strickland at UFC 297 in January, crowning him the man to beat at 185 pounds.
