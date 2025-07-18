3 knockout threats that could steal the show from Poirier vs. Holloway at UFC 318
With a total of 14 scheduled bouts, UFC 318 boasts several fighters that are serious threats to end things with a highlight-reel knockout.
UFC 318 headliners Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier went the five-round distance in their second meeting, but both men have scored their fair share of knockouts during careers that will likely be enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame one day.
There are a number of other knockout threats competing on the five-fight main card for UFC 318, but here are three fighters competing on the night’s prelims that could also steal the show with a big finish.
Vinicius Oliveira
Oliveira showed his depth of skill by taking unanimous decisions over Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov in his last two outings, but it’s the Brazilian’s incredible finishing skills that earned him a shot in the UFC.
“Lok Dog” pulled off one of the more impressive UFC debuts in recent memory when knocked out Benardo Sopaj last year. The 29-year-old also showcased his power on Dana White’s Contender Series with a first-round knockout against Victor Madrigal, and 16 of Oliveira’s 22 pro wins have come via KO/TKO.
Ateba Gautier
Gautier introduced himself to UFC fans earlier this year when he stopped José Medina with a brutal knee that earned the Cameroonian a “Performance of the Night” bonus in his promotional debut.
“The Silent Assassin” is currently on a six-fight streak of knockouts since dropping a split decision in his second pro fight, and during that run Gautier has only gone beyond the opening round once when he stopped Yura Naito to secure a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.
Brunno Ferreira
Ferreira was originally supposed to take on Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 318, but now he’ll welcome Jackson McVey to the UFC after McVey had two different matchups fall through for UFC 317.
“The Hulk” showed off his grappling skills when he submitted Armen Petrosyan in his last outing, but his other three UFC victories have all come via strikes and 9 out of his 13 career victories have come by way of knockout.
Honorable Mentions: Roman Kopylov, Islam Dulatov, Francisco Prado
