MMA Knockout

3 knockout threats that could steal the show from Poirier vs. Holloway at UFC 318

Will any of these fighters score a big finish at UFC 318?

Drew Beaupre

Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

With a total of 14 scheduled bouts, UFC 318 boasts several fighters that are serious threats to end things with a highlight-reel knockout.

UFC 318 headliners Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier went the five-round distance in their second meeting, but both men have scored their fair share of knockouts during careers that will likely be enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame one day.

There are a number of other knockout threats competing on the five-fight main card for UFC 318, but here are three fighters competing on the night’s prelims that could also steal the show with a big finish.

Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.
Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vinicius Oliveira

Oliveira showed his depth of skill by taking unanimous decisions over Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov in his last two outings, but it’s the Brazilian’s incredible finishing skills that earned him a shot in the UFC.

Vinicius Oliveira during weigh-ins for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.
Vinicius Oliveira during weigh-ins for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Lok Dog” pulled off one of the more impressive UFC debuts in recent memory when knocked out Benardo Sopaj last year. The 29-year-old also showcased his power on Dana White’s Contender Series with a first-round knockout against Victor Madrigal, and 16 of Oliveira’s 22 pro wins have come via KO/TKO.

READ MORE: Manny Pacquiao confirms interest in retirement superfight, denies RIZIN rumors

Ateba Gautier

Gautier introduced himself to UFC fans earlier this year when he stopped José Medina with a brutal knee that earned the Cameroonian a “Performance of the Night” bonus in his promotional debut.

UFC middleweight Ateba Gautier.
UFC middleweight Ateba Gautier. / UFC

“The Silent Assassin” is currently on a six-fight streak of knockouts since dropping a split decision in his second pro fight, and during that run Gautier has only gone beyond the opening round once when he stopped Yura Naito to secure a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

Brunno Ferreira

Ferreira was originally supposed to take on Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 318, but now he’ll welcome Jackson McVey to the UFC after McVey had two different matchups fall through for UFC 317.

Gregory Rodrigues (red gloves) fights Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena.
Gregory Rodrigues (red gloves) fights Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

“The Hulk” showed off his grappling skills when he submitted Armen Petrosyan in his last outing, but his other three UFC victories have all come via strikes and 9 out of his 13 career victories have come by way of knockout.

READ MORE: Ex-UFC champ Jon Jones drops major update about White House comeback fight at ESPYs

Honorable Mentions: Roman Kopylov, Islam Dulatov, Francisco Prado

More MMA Knockout News

18–0 MMA champ shot five times in brutal street attack

UFC star questions need for BMF belt in Holloway vs Poirier trilogy

Jon Anik names the next UFC 'BMF' title challenger following Holloway-Poirier 3

Nate Diaz pleads with Conor McGregor to settle trilogy: 'Nobody else to fight'

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News