UFC champion drops shocking claim about Alex Pereira’s future
It doesn’t look like UFC star Alex Pereira will be returning to the Octagon any time soon.
Still somehow only 15 fights into his MMA career, Pereira joined the UFC in 2021 and secured three wins before he defeated his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya to claim the promotion's middleweight title at UFC 281.
“Poatan” lost the belt in an immediate rematch before moving to light heavyweight, where he once again claimed UFC gold and successfully defended it three times until he was unseated by Magomed Ankalaev in March.
Ankalaev Makes Shocking Claim On Pereira's Future
Most fans would agree that Pereira deserves an immediate chance to reclaim the light heavyweight title after his incredible run as champion, but Ankalaev appears to be tired of waiting and went so far as to claim that the Brazilian may not come back at all.
“Alex done he never coming back let’s move on June July August I said yes”
Pereira stepped up to save multiple UFC pay-per-views during his four-fight championship run at light heavyweight, and that rate of activity left many to wonder whether or not the 37-year-old might have been burnt out heading into the Ankalaev fight and could use an extended break after losing the belt.
Other Options For Ankalaev
Ankalaev’s unanimous decision win over UFC 313 did re-open the championship window for some top light heavyweights that had previously come up short against Pereira, and #2-ranked Jiří Procházka likely sits at the top of that list.
A former light heavyweight titleholder himself that relinquished the belt due to injury, Procházka came up short in a fight for the division’s vacant belt opposite Pereira at UFC 295 before the Brazilian also stopped him in their rematch at UFC 303.
The 32-year-old successfully rebounded by defeating another former titleholder in Jamahal Hill in January, and if Pereira isn’t ready for an immediate rematch with Ankalaev then his first challenger will likely either be Procházka or #3-ranked Carlos Ulberg.
