Alex Pereira's Fight Week Weight Revealed for UFC White House Heavyweight Debut

Alex Pereira appears to be relishing the fact that he doesn’t have to cut any weight ahead of his heavyweight debut at “UFC Freedom 250”.

Barring weather concerns or interference from a lawsuit filed at the start of fight week, the South Lawn of The White House is set to host a seven-fight card featuring two title bouts this Sunday, June 14.

Former two-division UFC titleholder Pereira will compete in the night’s co-main event, where he’ll attempt to become the first fighter to win UFC belts in three different weight classes when he and Ciryl Gane square off for the promotion’s interim heavyweight strap.

Alex Pereira Hits the Scales Ahead of UFC White House Fight

Pereira openly discussed the idea of a move up to heavyweight dating back to his initial light heavyweight title reign that included three successful defenses of his belt, and according to Brett Okamoto (via Pereira’s coach Plinio Cruz) the UFC star showed up for fight week weighing a hulking 258 lbs.

Though Pereira has dwarfed many of the opponent’s he’s faced in the UFC, it’s still impressive to see him show up to Washington D.C. just a few pounds shy of the heavyweight limit. The former kickboxing star joined the UFC as a middleweight in 2021 and won the 185 lbs. title the following year before moving up to light heavyweight in 2023.

Will the Winner of Pereira vs. Gane Fight Tom Aspinall?

“Poatan” is already on the short list of fighters to win UFC titles in two divisions, and this week UFC CEO Dana White asserted that a third belt would elevate the Brazilian to GOAT status.

Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The UFC elected to create an interim heavyweight title for “UFC Freedom 250” amidst the ongoing absence of undisputed Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall, who has been sidelined since October due to eye pokes sustained in his fight with Gane at UFC 321. While Aspinall has returned to training, his manager Eddie Hearn and UFC boss White appear to be at odds regarding any potential plans for the heavyweight king’s return.

A UFC 321 fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane was cut short by eye pokes. | (Zuffa LLC)

Pereira isn’t the only fighter looking to build his case in the GOAT conversation at The White House, as Ilia Topuria is also set to defend his lightweight belt against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the night’s headlining bout.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Topuria previously held and defended the UFC featherweight title before moving up to win the vacant lightweight strap in May, and his last three fights have seen him knock out future UFC Hall of Famers Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.