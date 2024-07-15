Bellator News: 47-Year-Old Yoel Romero Teases 6th MMA Title Fight in Saudi Arabia
Age is just a number for Yoel Romero, who is still very much a title contender at 47 years old.
The former UFC title challenger has gone without a title for far too long, unable to seize gold in four title fights inside MMA's premier promotion. Romero wasn't any luckier in Bellator, losing his fifth-ever title attempt to then-champion Vadim Nemkov in June 2023.
Romero Claims He's Fighting Corey Anderson In Saudi Arabia
Still signed to Bellator MMA, Romero hasn't given up on his championship dreams just yet as he got right back into the title mix with a decision win over former UFC fighter Thiago Santos at PFL vs. Bellator in February.
Back in the win column with former champ Nemkov long gone from the light heavyweight division, Romero has revealed that he'll be fighting for the title once again, this fall.
"Oct. 19th in Saudi Arabia, we're in training camp and we're preparing. It's going to be for the world title against Corey Anderson," Romero told OverDogs Espanol (h/t: Pelunaton). "...Anderson has a good amount of experience in the UFC. We're preparing to win the title once and for all."
Bellator has yet to announce Anderson vs. Romero or a Saudi Arabia event for Oct. 19, with the PFL-acquired promotion heading to Chicago, Illinois the week prior.
This Would Be Anderson's First Title Defense
Corey Anderson (18-6) finally touched gold for the first time in his career when he defeated Ireland's Karl Moore in March to become the new Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion of the world.
The third time was the charm for Anderson, who fell short against Nemkov in a No Contest and decision result in his first two Bellator title fights.
"Overtime" had 15 fights inside the UFC and was on the cusp of a UFC title shot, had he not been knocked out by former foe (and champ) Jan Blachowicz in his final appearance in Feb. 2020. Afterwards, Anderson packed up his bags and signed with Bellator, where he has a 5-1 (1 NC) record.
Romero Is 0-5 In Title Fights (And Yes, We're Including Whittaker II)
As for Romero, the UFC parted ways with the Cuban powerhouse following a lackluster decision-loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 247 in March 2020. Romero then went on to lose his Bellator debut against Phil Davis before racking up back-to-back wins prior to his fifth title try against Nemkov.
Romero infamously missed championship weight for half of his UFC title fights, tipping the scales a little heavy against Robert Whittaker in their rematch at UFC 225 and Rockhold in a short notice battle for the interim title at UFC 221. Weight cutting shouldn't be too much of an issue heading into his sixth title fight - his second at light heavyweight (205lbs).
