Boxing Live Results & Highlights - Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga

With Mexican Independence Day coming up on Monday, Canelo Álvarez is set to meet Edgar Berlanga in the main event of a boxing card featuring three title bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (September 14).
Canelo vs. Berlanga in Las Vegas
The card’s headlining attraction will see Canelo attempt to defend his Ring Magazine, WBC, WBA, and WBO World Super Middleweight titles against and unbeaten challenger in Berlanga.
Canelo has collected four victories (all via unanimous decision) since his upset loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2022, while Puerto Rico’s Berlanga is coming off a sixth-round TKO against Padraig McCrory to defend his WBO NABO Super Middleweight Title and has stopped 17 of the 22 opponents he’s faced.
The night’s co-main event features Erislandy Lara stepping into the ring to defend his WBA World Middleweight Title against Danny Garcia, who is returning to action for the first time since taking a majority decision over Jose Benavidez Jr. in July 2022.
The third title bout on the card is for the Interim WBA World Super Middleweight Title, and the matchup will see Caleb Plant try to rebound from a loss to David Benavidez when he meets the undefeated Trevor McCumby.
The final main card offering is a 140 lbs. bout between Rolando Romero and Manuel Jaimes, and before that boxing fans will be treated to a six-fight prelim card.
The prelims for Canelo vs. Berlanga will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET on YouTube, with the PPV main card scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on DAZN and Amazon. Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place around 11:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here when the action starts on Saturday night.
Main Card (DAZN/Amazon PPV, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga – For the Ring Magazine, WBC, WBA, and WBO World Super Middleweight Championships
• Co-Main Event: Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia – For the WBA World Middleweight Championship
• Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby – For the Interim WBA World Super Middleweight Championship
• Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes
Preliminary Card (YouTube, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro
• Roiman Villa vs. Ricardo Salas
• Jonathan Lopez vs. Ricky Medina
• Lawrence King vs. Vaughn Williams
• Yoenli Hernandez vs. Jose Charles
• Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Joshua Conley
