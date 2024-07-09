Nate Diaz Claps Back at UFC Rival Jorge Masvidal’s First Words after Boxing Loss
Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are still going at it after two fights in the books.
Boxing News: Nate Diaz Outlasts Jorge Masvidal in Majority Decision Win
Masvidal Reacts To Decision Loss: "No Way..."
The UFC rivals are officially 1-1 in their series, which saw their rematch take place not in the Octagon, but the boxing ring instead. Masvidal was landing the better shots in the first frame of the fight, with Diaz coming on strong in the later rounds to ultimately take a majority decision victory (95-95, 97-93, 98-92).
Not everybody agreed with the judges' scorecards, most notably the inaugural "BMF" Champion Masvidal, who voiced his disdain for the decision on fight night.
"I think one or two of the judges only gave me two rounds. It's just no way," Masvidal said at the post-fight press conference. "We're looking at the fight right now in the locker room, the more meaningful shots and a lot more of the meaningful shots landed by me. So I - I just feel that it didn't go my way, but whatever man, we're 1-1, we could run it back in somewhere like [Las] Vegas, make it neutral."
Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 took place in Anaheim, CA - California being Diaz's home state, as he resides in Stockton.
"Numbers Never Lie"
Adding on to his argument, Masvidal reposted the statistics from the fight, showing that he outlanded Diaz by a decent margin: 181 strikes for Masvidal and 151 for Diaz.
"Numbers never lie," Masvidal wrote on Instagram, posting the power shots that he landed on his rival.
No Love Lost Between Diaz & Masvidal
Diaz's chin held up through 10 rounds yet again, snagging his first pro boxing win after dropping a decision to Jake Paul last August. Diaz showboated more than usual in this fight against Masvidal, and it doesn't look like he's gonna stop doing that to his former foe anytime soon.
"B**** plz," Diaz responded to Masvidal hours later, posting a picture of him eating a punch.
"Bro said I can go Pic for Pic 😂," one fan said of Diaz's clapback.
With Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal all tied up at 1-1, only time will tell if we ever get to see a trilogy between the UFC superstars.
Their first fight at UFC 244 also ended in controversy as a bloody cut over Diaz's eye put a stop to the contest. Masvidal was ruled the winner by doctor's stoppage TKO, becoming the first fighter ever to hold the "BMF" title in 2019.
Conor McGregor Wins Disgustingly Massive Bet On Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.