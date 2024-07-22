Boxing News: Jake Paul Celebrates "Combat Legend" Mike Perry, "Platinum" Responds
There appears to be nothing but respect between Jake Paul and Mike Perry after their headlining boxing match at "Fear No Man" in Tampa, FL.
MMA Today: UFC Sphere Wishlist, Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor & More
Paul & Perry Show Respect After Boxing Match
Combat sports fans were originally expecting to see Paul square off with boxing legend Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on July 20, but after Tyson’s ulcer flare up derailed his training that fight was pushed to November and Perry stepped up to meet Paul in Florida.
“Platinum” showed off his legendary toughness before being stopped by his significantly-larger opponent in the sixth round, and in the aftermath of his tenth pro boxing victory Paul took some time to laud the BKFC champion for his performance.
The loss to Paul snapped a six-fight winning streak that Perry had put together after leaving the UFC in 2021, but the BKFC champion was quick to show his respect for “Problem Child” and celebrate the considerable fanfare around their boxing match.
Perry Fires Shot at Conor McGregor
One of the major talking points in the immediate aftermath of Paul vs. Perry was the viral reaction from BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor, and after “Platinum” torched McGregor for trying to “fire” him Perry decided to take another shot at the former two-division UFC champion.
“The Notorious” was set to return for the first time in nearly three years to headline UFC 303 opposite Michael Chandler last month, but when a broken toe forced McGregor off the card the UFC scrambled to save the event with a short-notice rematch between UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka.
UFC CEO Dana White still hasn’t verified any of McGregor’s recent claims regarding his health and plans to reschedule the Chandler fight for later this year, but the Irishman seems to be staying busy with his new commitment to BKFC as well as his recently-launched music label Greenback Records.
Mike Perry Roasts Conor McGregor After 'Fired' Comments: 'Fight Jake Paul'
