UFC 304: Belal Muhammad Lauds Khabib Nurmagomedov for ‘Breaking Down’ Leon Edwards
Belal Muhammad has got a not-so-secret weapon for Leon Edwards, and that's UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFC 304: Belal Muhammad on Who'd Be His First Title Defense with Leon Edwards Win
Having retired at the peak of his fighting career, former lightweight champ Nurmagomedov hasn't left the training room just yet, coaching UFC champions like Islam Makhachev and helping what could be his second in upcoming title challenger Muhammad.
After eight years and nine-straight wins in the promotion, the 36-year-old Muhammad is finally set for his first title fight against Edwards in the main event of UFC 304 this weekend from Manchester, England. This isn't the first time the welterweights have fought with their first encounter ending in a No Contest result back in 2021 after Edwards poked Muhammad in the eye, leaving him unable to continue.
A Heap Of Advice From Khabib Nurmagomedov To Beat Leon Edwards
In what has been a long 14-month wait for the welterweight challenger, Muhammad has been sharpening his tools with coach Khabib in the meantime, taking in all the knowledge he can from the legendary Dagestani as part of his most important training camp to date.
"It benefits me everywhere, right? Physically, mentally, spiritually. It just puts me on another level," Muhammad told CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri. "Training with [Nurmagomedov] and getting advice from him is worth 20, 30, 40, 50 days with anybody else. Just being able to feel his strength, feel his pressure, feel his knowledge, too, that he gives you, and to have him give me advice and what he thinks I should be doing, what I should be doing for this fight and breaking down Leon and telling me what the game plan he thinks should be."
"The knowledge is endless, because to me, I think he's the GOAT of the MMA world in the UFC and just like a brother and that I could message and ask, and anytime I send a question, he'll respond. So, it's just literally priceless to have that guy in my life."
Team Nurmagomedov has kept a close eye on Leon Edwards since he became welterweight champion in 2022 with a headkick-KO against Kamaru Usman.
Nurmagomedov's protege-turned-champion Islam Makhachev has expressed interest in becoming a two-division champion at welterweight, with many wondering how a skilled striker with decent takedown defense like Edwards would fare against his unique type of style.
'All About Hard Work'
Maybe Belal Muhammad will provide some answers as to figuring out Leon Edwards with a tailor-made gameplan from Nurmagomedov - the payoff from all the hard work being a potential title win and ultimate bragging rights for "Remember The Name".
"There's no hidden juice, hidden secret with the whole thing with them. Their team is just all about hard work. It's just about overworking. And then when Khabib gets there, it's twice the overwork and it's twice the push. It's a different level," Muhammad added.
Will Belal Muhammad's previous hands-on experience with Khabib Nurmagomedov pay dividends for him against Leon Edwards at UFC 304?
