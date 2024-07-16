Boxing News: Trailer Drops for Manny Pacquiao "Special Rules" Fight at Super RIZIN 3

⭐ The boxing legend MANNY PACQUIAO (@MannyPacquiao) makes his long-awaited RIZIN debut at Super RIZIN 3!



Watch RIZIN's biggest-ever event on #RIZINtv!

📅 7/28

🇺🇸🇨🇦12am CT

🇧🇷2am

🇵🇹🇬🇧6am

🇪🇺🇿🇦7am

🏟 Saitama Super Arena

🔗 https://t.co/LChPUvqSqh pic.twitter.com/jKnewJgnvd