Boxing News: Trailer Drops for Manny Pacquiao "Special Rules" Fight at Super RIZIN 3

RIZIN has dropped a trailer for the highly-anticipated debut of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao at Super RIZIN 3 later this month.
Pacquiao Preparing for RIZIN Debut
Japan’s top MMA promotion has consistently sought out unique ways to attract attention from fans in the last few years, and the news that “Pac Man” would follow in the footsteps of his former opponent Floyd Mayweather Jr. and step into the RIZIN ring immediately sent the combat sports world abuzz.
RIZIN has dropped a new trailer for Pacquiao's promotional debut, and although it doesn’t shed any light on the “special standing bout rules” the fight will be contested under it does confirm reports that the 45-year-old has a new opponent in the form of Rukiya Anpo.
Pacquiao was originally slated to take on reigning RIZIN Featherweight Champion Chihiro Suzuki, who defended his belt at RIZIN 46 earlier this year before he fought to a draw with MMA legend Takanori Gomi in a custom rules bout last month.
No explanation has been provided for the opponent switch as of yet, but “Pac Man” will now be stepping into the RIZIN ring against a decorated striker in Anpo that has extensive kickboxing experience and is a former K-1 World Champion.
Super RIZIN 3 takes place on July 28 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, and also features a main event between Mikuru Asakura and Ren Hiramoto as well as former UFC title challenger John Dodson taking on Takaki Soya in a bare-knuckle boxing bout.
