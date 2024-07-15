Boxing News: Nate Diaz Sues for Reported $9 Million Jorge Masvidal Fight Purse
Nate Diaz has filed a lawsuit alleging he hasn't been paid the massive purse he was promised for a boxing match with former UFC rival Jorge Masvidal.
Diaz Presses Charges Against Fanmio Promotor
Following his highly-publicized exit from the UFC after submitting Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279, Diaz made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul last year and dropped a unanimous decision in his first non-UFC fight since 2006.
The former UFC title challenger squared off with Masvidal earlier this month in a boxing rematch of their “BMF” title bout at UFC 244, and although Diaz avenged his previous loss to "Gamebred" with a unanimous decision-victory the 39-year-old now claims he hasn’t been properly compensated for his second boxing match.
According to the report from TMZ Sports, Diaz had a pre-fight deal in place with Fanmio promoter Solomon Engel that he would be paid $9 million for stepping into the boxing ring with Masvidal on July 6.
Engel apparently informed Diaz after the fight that he wouldn’t be able to pay the promised $9 million due to the event not performing as well as anticipated, and now Diaz has responded by suing the Fanmio promoter for fraud and breach of contract.
The news is certainly concerning for the former UFC title challenger as he attempts to make the most out of his post-UFC career, but regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit Diaz has plenty of options on the table for his next outing and still even has active UFC fighters calling for a matchup with him.
