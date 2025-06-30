Controversial contender offers to back up Poirier vs Holloway at UFC 318
Dustin Poirier's send-off event is about a month out. 'The Diamond' is set to cap off his legendary UFC career in a trilogy with 'Blessed' Max Holloway at UFC 318.
While UFC 318 isn't the strongest event, all eyes are on Poirier and whatever's next. The Louisiana native could well get an unexpected lightweight title shot if he dispatches Holloway in dominant fashion. If not, fans brace for a heartfelt retirement package.
However, if UFC 318 doesn't go as planned, one controversial contender is willing to play backup to the main event fight.
Sean Strickland attacks fighter during wild post-fight scuffle outside UFC
Arman Tsarukyan puts foot forward as replacement fighter for UFC 318
Speaking with Sportsnet at the UFC 317 weigh-ins, Topuria-Oliveira backup fighter Arman Tsarukyan nominated himself as the backup fighter for UFC 318.
"The weight cut [for UFC 317] was good, it was easy," Tsarukyan remarked. "I never had an issue with the weight. Everybody thinks that what happened [at UFC 311] was because of the weight cut, I was good with my weight, I just hurt my back.
". . . And now if the UFC says, 'You have a fight next month [at UFC 318, Poirier-Holloway replacement]' I'll take it as well and cut weight as well. Maybe if they say 'Do you want to be backup again' and if there's a chance that someone pulls out, yes why not?"
Back-to-back replacement opportunities would certainly put Tsarukyan back in favour with the promotion after his rocky history.
The Armenian prospect was suspended and fined after an incident with a fan at UFC 300, and subsequently pulled out of his lightweight title fight at UFC 311 on short notice.
Tsarukyan vs. Holloway or Poirier might not be the fight fans want to see, but it's a top-level MMA matchup suitable for a main event.
