Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 8)

Ten MMA prospects compete for a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, including Torrez Finney who tries for a third time.

Christopher De Santiago

Another week, another chance for a UFC contract.

Tuesday Night's Card

The last three weeks of Dana White's Contender Series are upon us with a stacked card of prospects, all of which are new to the show except for one fighter in particular, Torrez Finney (9-0), who gets a rare third opportunity to prove he belongs on the UFC roster.

Light heavyweights collide in the main event as Kazakhstan's Diyar Nurgozhay (9-0) takes on Poland's Bartosz Szewczyk (8-2-1). With a combined 14 stoppage-wins between them, the matchup has all the makings of a European fire-fight.

Also on the card is former Combate Global Bantamweight Champion, David Martinez (10-1), a Mexican surgeon by day and fighter by night. The 26-year-old KO artist meets the undefeated Xavier "Mr. Benjamin" Franklin (5-0) in a featherweight bout.

A viral 18-second KO in February (and 5 first-round finishes before that) earned Jacobe Smith (8-0) a shot on Contender Series this fall against Canadian regional champion Christien Savoie (10-1-1), fresh off back-to-back wins.

These five fights take place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada with Dana White and the matchmakers watching intently to decide who to sign to the premier promotion.

Contender Series Week 8 Results

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bartosz Szewczyk

Alberto Montes vs. Carlos Calderon

David Martinez vs. Xavier Franklin

Abdellah Er-Ramy vs. Torrez Finney

Christian Savoie vs. Jacobe Smith

Fighters Signed:

Highlights:

