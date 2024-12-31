Daniel Cormier Names Best Fight for Leon Edwards To Re-Enter Title Contention
With ten UFC championship fights under his belt, it's safe to say Daniel Cormier knows what it takes to reach and stay at the top of a division.
Losing a title and weighing the pros and cons of fighting a lower-ranked fighter is a plight many former champions face, and Leon Edwards is no different. 'Rocky' lost his belt to Belal Muhammad in July and now faces the prospect of fighting down in the rankings in the rumoured main event of UFC London in March 2025.
Daniel Cormier on Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
Sean Brady is making the most noise to fight Edwards. Brady is the No. 4-ranked welterweight contender, whose only defeat is Muhammad in 2022. 'DC' thinks it could be the right move for Edwards to take this fight and potentially make another run at the title.
"If you go and beat the young up-and-coming guy, he may be one fight from earning another championship opportunity," Cormier remarked on his YouTube channel.
"... For Leon Edwards, I don't know if there's a better fight to show that you have made improvements in the areas that you need to improve in order to fight Belal Muhammad again. ... If he's good defensively, then you might go, 'Okay, maybe the fight with Belal Muhammad might look a little different next time.'"
Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 was largely a shutout victory for Muhammad. Edwards landed some savage grounded elbows in the dying seconds to bloody his foe, but that was about it. The Birmingham striker's most glaring flaw is his aggression and activity, and a standout performance in his next fight would do well to bring him back into the fray.
