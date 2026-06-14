What Time is the UFC Fight at the White House? Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira Walk Outs

Breaking from the UFC’s usual schedule, “UFC Freedom 250” offers fight fans a seven-fight card on a Sunday night.

Assuming that the weather cooperates, the South Lawn of The White House will have the attention of the combat sports world tonight. The event features two title bouts, with Ilia Topuria slated to meet Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification fight as the night’s headlining attraction.

Alex Pereira will also try to make UFC history and claim a third belt when and Ciryl Gane meet for the interim heavyweight title in the co-main event, and the remaining five fights all carry various stakes for their respective divisions.

What Times Does the UFC White House Event Start?

“UFC Freedom 250” is already unique in that it only features seven fights and is taking place on a Sunday, and the fact that it’s an outdoor event could play a major role in the start time and pacing of the action.

Officially, the card is set to kick off on Paramount+ at 8:00 p.m. ET with the featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia. There are currently weather concerns predicted for Washington D.C. around that time, but UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that the event will proceed as scheduled as long as any potential rain isn’t also accompanied by lightning.

Ilia Topuria (left) and Dana White look on during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The promotion and staff on site presumably have a plan in place, but it’s unclear exactly how things may look if the start of the event has to be delayed and/or any mid-card breaks end up being required due to the weather.

Dana White reacts during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A typical UFC broadcast usually budgets out around a half hour per fight for preliminary bouts and non-title fights on the main card, but both the weather and fact that “UFC Freedom 250” features a short slate of seven fights could significantly influence that.

What Time Will the Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira Fights Start?

Some fans may be looking to tune in just for the title bouts at the top of the bill given the significance of those fights and the fact that they feature two of the UFC’s biggest stars in Topuria and Pereira.

Based on the number of preceding fights, a normal streamlined UFC broadcast would likely see the co-main event walkouts from Pereira and Gane take place somewhere around 11:00 p.m. ET.

Alex Pereira (left) and Ciryl Gane face-off during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Working within that timeline, Topuria and Gaethje likely wouldn’t start heading to the cage until at least around midnight ET. That being said, those projections are based on a typical UFC broadcast, and fans aren’t quite sure what expect in between fights at The White House.

Dana White (center) separates Ilia Topuria (left) and Justin Gaethje during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Whether or not the early part of the card produces finishes could also be a major factor in the pacing of “UFC Freedom 250”, but for now the main concern for fans and promotional brass seems to be if the weather could potentially derail the event.