UFC White House Star Weighs-In Twice in Surprise Fight Card Update

In an unexpected turn of events, one UFC White House fighter hit the scales a second time after successfully making weight an hour earlier on weigh-in day.

Set to break from the UFC’s typical schedule and take place on a Sunday, tomorrow’s “UFC Freedom 250” event features a total of seven fights with two championship bouts slated to close out the action.

All fighters successfully made weight on Saturday morning ahead of the event, but Diego Lopes ended up weighing in a second time after hitting the featherweight limit for his fight with Steve Garcia early on during the morning weigh-in window.

Diego Lopes Weighs-In as Backup for UFC White House Main Event

Announced after Josh Hokit weighed in for his heavyweight bout with Derrick Lewis, Lopes will be the official backup fighter for the “UFC Freedom 250” main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

UFC president and CEO Dana White (center) separates Ilia Topuria (left) and Justin Gaethje as they face-off during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The news is surprising for a couple of reasons, not least of which being the fact that top lightweight Arman Tsarukyan was allegedly already set as the backup fighter for Topuria vs. Gaethje. Tsarukyan did make it clear that he would not be available to weigh-in ahead of the event in Washington D.C., as he’s currently in St. Louis, MO to wrestle Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of RAF 10 tonight.

Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After hitting the featherweight limit of 146 pounds for his fight with Garcia, Lopes rehydrated and returned to the scale an hour later to weigh-in at 154 pounds as the new backup option for the UFC White House main event.

Where Does UFC White House Update Leave Arman Tsarukyan?

A two-time challenger for the UFC featherweight title, Lopes would presumably only step in to face Gaethje or Topuria if that matchup somehow fell apart well before he and Garcia kick off the White House card tomorrow night.

Diego Lopes (left) and Steve Garcia face-off and Dana White looks on during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While it would take something incredibly serious and unexpected for either Gaethje or Topuria to withdraw on fight night, Lopes is no stranger to short-notice fights. The 31-year-old famously defeated Dan Ige in the co-main event of UFC 303 after his original opponent Brian Ortega fell ill on fight night, which prompted the UFC to call Ige and have him head to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a 165-pound catchweight contest.

Dan Ige (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The decision to insert Lopes as the new backup fighter for the UFC White House main event does raise the question of whether or not Tsarukyan will still be in line to challenge whichever man holds the undisputed lightweight belt at the end of the evening, but that’s a discussion that can be had once the seven-fight card concludes on Sunday night.