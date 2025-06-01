MMA Knockout

ESPN+ unexpectedly axes UFC fight library as new TV rights deal looms

ESPN+ could be going haywire on UFC's watch.

Zain Bando

Dec 2, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; ESPN signage during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; ESPN signage during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The UFC’s ESPN deal, which dates back to January 2019, expires at the end of the year

In recent months, the service has been plagued by a comedy of errors, including a lack of pay-per-view access for paying customers during UFC 313.

According to The New York Post, ESPN wiped the majority of its UFC event-based content without warning. It was initially discovered within the MMA community on ‘X’ and Reddit before being dissected on an even greater level.

Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Alex Pereira (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.
Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Alex Pereira (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.

Dana White On UFC's ESPN Relationship

UFC CEO Dana White has been complimentary of ESPN+ in the past, but has given zero indication whether a long-term partnership is close to fruition.

“I like ESPN,” White said in April. “I've said it many times: We had a bit of a rocky start, which is normal in any relationship, but we're in a great place with ESPN. Whether we re-sign with them or do not, I have nothing but great things to say about my time at ESPN."

Dana White respects ESPN
Dec 14, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; UFC CEO Dana White watches the fight between Cub Swanson (red gloves) and Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

White said he was open to all possibilities moving forward, but wherever the promotion decides to go is anyone’s best guess.

“I don't know," White said. "It depends on what ESPN or wherever else we go is looking for. Most of the times when you do these deals, you're catering to what the network needs. Plus, they'll have other programming, other sports that they're already committed to at certain times and seasons and whatever it may be. It always changes. It doesn't matter to me."

UFC CEO Wants What's Best For The Brand

White wants what's best for everyone, even if it means adjusting the calendar.

Dana White is keeping options open
Dec 13, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; UFC CEO Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"We do what works for the network – what do they want to do?" White said. "Do they want to just put it on their air? Do they want to do pay-per-view? Do they want to put it behind a paywall? I don't know any of those things. Tuesday, the window opens and we start talking to other networks and we'll get more into that."

For now, the UFC remains on ESPN+. Loved or hated, live streaming sports is the present and future of entertainment consumption. 

Only time will tell.

Published
