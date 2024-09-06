ONE 168: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek Live Results & Highlights
ONE Championship returns to the United States this Friday (September 6) for a stacked card of combat sports action that takes place at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.
The main event is a huge rematch between ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing Champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE Flyweight Kickboxing Champion Superlek. The pair previously met in a 2018 matchup that saw Superlek win via doctor’s stoppage, and now Haggerty will look to avenge that loss and also defend his bantamweight Muay Thai title for the second time.
Exclusive: Jonathan Haggerty Talks MMA Debut, Expects "Fireworks" at ONE 168
The night’s co-main event was supposed to see Kate Ruotolo take on Mikey Musumeci in a champion vs. champion grappling super fight, but a Ruotolo injury unfortunately scrapped the matchup during fight week. Bebeto Oliveira stepped up on short-notice to compete in Denver, and he’ll be eligible to win the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling title after Musumeci failed his weight and hydration testing and was subsequently stripped of the belt.
The rest of the stacked card also features Liam Harrison making his return after more than two years to face Seksan in a huge Muay Thai matchup, plus former two-division champion Aung La N Sang will attempt to score his fourth-straight win when he meets the unbeaten Shamil Erdogan.
Exclusive: Liam Harrison Promises "Ridiculous Fight" in Return at ONE 168
UFC veteran and former ONE title challenger John Lineker is set to make his Muay Thai debut when he takes on Asa Ten Pow, and the 10-fight card will also see Adrian Lee return for his second pro bout against Nico Cornejo along with a number of other fantastic MMA and Muay Thai matchups.
In addition to Musumeci, Aung La and Shamil Erdogan both missed weight and hydration for their bout and will now fight at a catchweight of 213.75 lbs. Josue Cruz also failed his weight and hydration tests for his fight with Johan Ghazali, which will proceed at a 142 lbs. catchweight with Cruz forfeiting 30% of his purse to Ghazali.
Exclusive: Chatri Sityodtong on Showcasing "Real-Life Superheroes" at ONE 168
ONE 168 will be available on Prime Video for viewers in the United States and Canada, and fans in the UK can catch the event on Sky Sports. The card kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
ONE 168 (Prime Video, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek – For the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship
• Co-Main Event: Mikey Musumeci vs. Bebeto Oliveira – For the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship
• Liam Harrison vs. Seksan (Muay Thai)
• Aung La N Sang vs. Shamil Erdogan (MMA)
• John Lineker vs. Asa Ten Pow (Muay Thai)
• Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Isi Fitikefu (MMA)
• Alyse Anderson vs. Victoria Souza (MMA)
• Adrian Lee vs. Nico Cornejo (MMA)
• Johan Ghazali vs. Josue Cruz (Muay Thai)
• Sean Climaco vs. Johan Estupiñan (Muay Thai)
Exclusive: Rich Franklin on Muay Thai, Adrian Lee, "Dark Horse" Fight at ONE 168
