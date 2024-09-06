ONE 168: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek Live Results & Highlights

The anticipation 😱 Liam Harrison and Seksan are set to throw down in their Muay Thai clash THIS FRIDAY at ONE 168: Denver 🥊#ONE168 | Sep 6 at 8PM ET

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉 https://t.co/0ZILlG5VTp

🇬🇧🇮🇪 Watch Live on Sky Sports

🎟️ Get your tickets now 👉… pic.twitter.com/dDzoMwFYun