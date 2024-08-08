Exclusive: Preview ‘Art of Eight Limbs’ & ‘The Lockdown’ Martial Arts Double Feature
Fight fans will have something to look forward to later this month.
Conor McGregor: ‘We Made Magic’ in Road House Movie, but UFC Run ‘Far From Over'
Martial arts movies are back in a big way, as Tiger Style Media has announced the arrival of two new films accompanied by some familiar faces. Actor Ludi Lin (Mortal Kombat, Power Rangers) takes the lead in Art of Eight Limbs while Caity Lotz (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) and Leo Howard (Kickin' It, GI Joe: Rise of Cobra) star in The Lockdown.
Art Of Eight Limbs
From a producer of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and directed by Robert Gasmere, the first film of the double-feature, Art of Eight Limbs follows Lin as a CIA data analyst and part-time kickboxer that's been tasked with taking down a high-end criminal operation while also competing in a deadly martial arts tournament in Myanmar.
Watch the trailer for Art of Eight Limbs below.
No stunt doubles are necessary for this film nor are they in The Lockdown, which like Art of Eight Limbs shows shades of Bruce Lee's iconic Enter The Dragon in both its story and fight scenes.
The Lockdown
Directed by Ryan Jaeger (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Hateful Eight), The Lockdown follows the story of siblings Charlie and Jack as they venture to Myanmar to see their long-last dad in a prison that's far from normal.
Falling victim to a crime they didn't commit, characters Charlie and Jack join their father behind bars with their only chance at getting out being the kickboxing ring inside the prison walls where inmates fight for their freedom or die trying.
The underground fights are televised from the prison itself with its promoters trying to re-create something like the UFC, from highlight-reel finishes to building fighters you want to root for. Though, the stakes couldn't be any higher, as every fight could be your last with death row waiting for the loser...
Watch the trailer to The Lockdown below.
Release Dates
The martial arts double-feature releases to select theatres on Aug. 16, with Art of Eight Limbs arriving to digital on Aug. 20 and The Lockdown on Aug. 27.
Keep an eye out for an exclusive interview with Caity Lotz on SI's MMA Knockout in the coming days.
Read More UFC & MMA News
• WWE Possibly Snagging Two Massive AEW Dynamite Names in Free Agency
• Exclusive: PFL's Impa Kasanganay 'Eager' To Give Back, Opens Fitness-Based MMA Gym
• PFL Announces Debuts Of Ex-UFC Champs Francis Ngannou & Cris Cyborg
• UFC News: Arman Tsarukyan Open to Interim Title ‘If Islam Can’t Fight This Year'
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.