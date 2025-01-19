UFC 311 Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano - Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
UFC 311 is officially in the books, but fight week isn't officially over until after the event's post-fight press conference goes down in Los Angeles, CA.
UFC 311 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The UFC's first Pay-Per-View event of 2025 unfortunately experienced a massive shake-up on weigh-in day, as #1-ranked Arman Tsarukyan was forced out of his headlining title fight against defending Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev after suffering an injury during his weight cut.
Renato Moicano was pulled from his main card matchup with Beneil Dariush to face Makhachev, but unfortunately for the Brazilian he suffered the same fate as so many of the champion's previous foes and was submitted in the fight's opening round.
The main card also kicked off with a pair of first-round finishes from Reinier de Ridder and Jailton Almeida before Jiří Procházka stopped Jahamal Hill in a light heavyweight war, and in the co-main event Merab Dvalishvili defended his bantamweight title with an incredible performance against the formerly-undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.
The preliminary card for UFC 311 also featured a massive upset when bantamweight veteran Raoni Barcelos defied oddsmakers and handed the formerly-unbeaten Payton Talbott the first loss of his career.
Muin Gafurov also scored a significant upset of his own on the early prelims when he bested undefeated Japanese phenom Rinya Nakamura, and while the prelims were a decision-heavy affair Bogdan Guskov did submit Billy Elekana before Azamat Bekoev debuted in the UFC with a brutal knockout against Zach Reese.
There's plenty to discuss in the aftermath of UFC 311, and you can check out a live stream of the event's post-fight press conference below courtesy of the UFC.
