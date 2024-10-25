Ilia Topuria Reveals Biggest Advantage Over Max Holloway
Ilia Topuria believes he knows exactly what his biggest advantage is over Max Holloway.
Topuria vs. Holloway will headline UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi this Saturday. "El Matador" will put his UFC Featherweight Championship at stake. It's Topuria's first attempt at a successful UFC title defense. Topuria captured the gold back in February when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in the second round.
While "Blessed" has plans of becoming a two-time UFC featherweight titleholder, Topuria thinks he has a significant edge over the title challenger.
Ilia Topuria Says Fight IQ is His Biggest Edge Over Max Holloway
Ilia Topuria had a sit-down interview with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 308. Topuria expressed confidence in his fight IQ, and believes it's a significant advantage over Max Holloway.
"I know what I'm able to do inside that Octagon," Topuria said. "I know about my power, my skills, my technique, my fight IQ. He's been saying that I don't have fight IQ. Come on, I'm the world champion, you're the challenger. You have seven professional defeats, I have zero. What fight IQ did you show in your defeats? I always find a way to win and you don't. So, that means that I have more fight IQ than you."
Topuria has certainly talked a big game in the leadup to what could be his toughest test to date. He was able to back up his words when he stopped Volkanovski. Can he do the same to "Blessed?"
MMA Knockout on SI will be bringing you live coverage of UFC 308 on Saturday. Peep the homepage for live updates throughout the event.
