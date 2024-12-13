Colby Covington Is Dead Average Against Younger UFC Fighters
Colby Covington has only fought younger opposition in 25 percent of his UFC fights over a decade.
'Chaos' has appeared in 16 UFC contests since debuting in 2014, and not counting his fight with Joaquin Buckley this weekend, he's only fought four younger fighters: Anying Wang, Warrley Alves, Bryan Barbarena, and Leon Edwards.
Covington's 2016 victory over Barbarena marks his last victory over a fighter he was older than. In total, Covington is 2-2 against younger fighters and 10-2 against older opponents, with those two losses coming against Kamaru Usman.
Everything to Know About Colby Covington's Next Fight
Covington will have the opportunity to tip the record in his favor this weekend at UFC Tampa when he takes on 'New Mansa' Buckley.
On the flip side, Buckley has faced only one younger opponent in his 14 UFC appearances - a close decision loss to Nassourdine Imavov in 2022. At 30, Buckley boasts a 10-3 record against older fighters. While both Buckley and Covington debuted in the UFC at 26, Buckley has competed in 14 fights since 2020, compared to Covington’s 16 bouts since 2014.
