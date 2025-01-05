Joe Rogan Teases $30 Million Rumor Regarding Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall UFC Title Fight
Good news may be coming soon for UFC fans itching to see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall later this year.
That's according to UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who heard an inkling that a figure is being discussed for the fight, which would be contested for Jones' heavyweight title.
Jones successfully defended his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, while Aspinall, the UFC interim heavyweight champion, defended his title against Curtis Blaydes last summer at UFC 304 while Jones nursed a pectoral injury that kept him out for nearly a year.
"I think it's gonna be Tom Aspinall," Rogan said on his podcast. "I think they're [the UFC] trying to come to some sort of an agreement. The rumor is that he [Jones] wants $30 million dollars and the UFC is gotta pay it, hopefully."
Aspinall has teased that the UFC's hope is the fight happens no matter what, as it has been dubbed "the biggest fight in UFC history" by UFC CEO Dana White.
Jones was reluctant to fight Aspinall unless it was monetarily necessary.
"If I give him [Aspinall] the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated," Jones said following UFC 309.
Jones later dubbed it as "f*** you" money, which is arguably a number that former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor has been one of the few MMA stars to reach.
It is unclear what stage of negotations the UFC are in, but all signs seem to point toward some sort of variation of the fight happening this year.
Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, has dominated the sport for over a decade, with his lone defeat coming in 2009 by disqualification.
For now, it is unclear how much longer Jones continues to compete. However, heavyweight drama has heated up officially just weeks before the first pay-per-view of the year.
