Sports Media Expert Drops Bombshell Prediction on UFC-ESPN Future Past 2025
The UFC's partnership with Disney's ESPN, the leading U.S. distributor for all events, including Pay-Per-Views, concludes at the end of the year.
Predicting The UFC's Broadcast Future
Independent sports media insider Joe Pompliano recently took to his Substack to predict where MMA's leading promotion lands. For fight fans anticipating to save money, good luck.
Below is a portion of his thoughts, while the rest can be read here.
"ESPN has an exclusive negotiating window with the UFC in Q1, but my bet is that the UFC will transition from a one-network model to a multi-network model, similar to the NFL and NBA," Pompliano wrote.
Pompliano added that UFC CEO Dana White will walk back his comments regarding the UFC's Sphere event last September being a one-and-done if the right price is presented.
"ESPN will keep most of the rights as they launch their new flagship streaming service, but don’t be surprised if Netflix gets involved, too." Pompliano wrote. "Remember, Netflix is paying $5 billion for the rights to WWE’s Monday Night Raw — a company also owned by UFC’s parent company, TKO — and an annual event at the Las Vegas Sphere would 1) generate a lot of buzz and 2) fit perfectly into Netflix’s premium live event strategy."
Fans might be hard-pressed to see how White would change his tune, especially considering the promotion spent $20 million to ensure the event's production was flawless. Much less the fact it was a tough ticket to purchase, minus just watching the event via traditional Pay-Per-View.
It will be fascinating to see which route the promotion decides to take, but nevertheless, it'll likely be one of the most important years in company history. From Jon Jones' soon-to-be fight with Tom Aspinall to new locations in the works, weekly events, and much more, it's stacking up to be a memorable stretch.
For now, only time will tell.
