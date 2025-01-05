MMA Knockout

Sports Media Expert Drops Bombshell Prediction on UFC-ESPN Future Past 2025

One sports media insider gave a glimpse into the UFC's TV rights future.

Zain Bando

Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The UFC's partnership with Disney's ESPN, the leading U.S. distributor for all events, including Pay-Per-Views, concludes at the end of the year.

Predicting The UFC's Broadcast Future

Independent sports media insider Joe Pompliano recently took to his Substack to predict where MMA's leading promotion lands. For fight fans anticipating to save money, good luck.

Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Hints at Fight Location after UFC 311

Below is a portion of his thoughts, while the rest can be read here.

"ESPN has an exclusive negotiating window with the UFC in Q1, but my bet is that the UFC will transition from a one-network model to a multi-network model, similar to the NFL and NBA," Pompliano wrote.

Sports Media Expert Drops Bombshell Prediction on UFC-ESPN Future Past 2025
Oct 5, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Khalil Rountree Jr. (blue gloves) in a light heavyweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delta Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pompliano added that UFC CEO Dana White will walk back his comments regarding the UFC's Sphere event last September being a one-and-done if the right price is presented.

"ESPN will keep most of the rights as they launch their new flagship streaming service, but don’t be surprised if Netflix gets involved, too." Pompliano wrote. "Remember, Netflix is paying $5 billion for the rights to WWE’s Monday Night Raw — a company also owned by UFC’s parent company, TKO — and an annual event at the Las Vegas Sphere would 1) generate a lot of buzz and 2) fit perfectly into Netflix’s premium live event strategy."

Eddie Alvarez Names UFC Vet He Could Face Next in BKFC after Jeremy Stephens

Fans might be hard-pressed to see how White would change his tune, especially considering the promotion spent $20 million to ensure the event's production was flawless. Much less the fact it was a tough ticket to purchase, minus just watching the event via traditional Pay-Per-View.

Sports Media Expert Drops Bombshell Prediction on UFC-ESPN Future Past 2025
Dec 13, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; UFC CEO Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It will be fascinating to see which route the promotion decides to take, but nevertheless, it'll likely be one of the most important years in company history. From Jon Jones' soon-to-be fight with Tom Aspinall to new locations in the works, weekly events, and much more, it's stacking up to be a memorable stretch.

For now, only time will tell.

More UFC & MMA News

• Jeremy Stephens Open to Mike Perry BKFC Brawl: ‘People Probably Expect to See That'

• UFC 313 News: First Las Vegas PPV of 2025 Adds Several High-Profile Fights

• Surging Contender Charles Johnson to Face Unranked Flyweight at March UFC Fight Night

PFL News: Paul Hughes Throws Shade at Usman Nurmagomedov for Previous Drug Suspension

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News