Joe Rogan gives blunt answer on whether Conor McGregor will ever fight in the UFC again

Those looking forward to a Conor McGregor return may be disappointed with the latest update

Not much has changed since the last Conor McGregor "update."

McGregor's Fighting Future In Doubt

The former UFC double-champion is still without a fight and hasn't graced the Octagon in nearly four years. With ongoing legal proceedings and non-MMA-related responsibilities, it's looking increasingly unlikely that he will set foot in the Octagon again.

Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Roadhouse at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.
If he does, it's unclear when, against whom, in what division, or if it will somehow be outside the promotion altogether.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is beginning to have those same concerns, he said last Saturday while watching UFC 312 during a "Fight Companion" stream.

Conor McGregor motions toward Dustin Poirier while being interviewed by Joe Rogan during weigh-ins for UFC 264.
"Well, he knows, too, [that the ship has sailed]," Rogan said during a back-and-forth with ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. "I don't know if Conor is ever gonna fight again."

Joe Rogan Not Optimistic About McGregor's Future

Without going into further detail, Rogan shared grim surface-level details regarding McGregor's immediate future.

Joe Rogan doesn't love a Conor McGregor retur
"I don't know the real details of [the civil assault case]. I know his version of it, and her version of it, and what played out in the court," Rogan said about the Nikita Hand situation.

Rogan said McGregor doesn't have his priorities straight, fighting or not, which makes his current state much more damning.

Conor McGregor arrives at the red carpet before the premiere of Road House at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.
"The reality is that guy's partying, and he's partying real hard, and he talked about it in the court case," Rogan said. "He's talking about cocaine."

Dana White Remains Silent On Conor McGregor

UFC CEO Dana White has remained rather quiet about the once-beloved Irish superstar, further signifying the possibility that his career may be entering a breaking point, much less an official retirement.

Conor McGregor is greeted by UFC CEO Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.
For now, only time will tell.

